This smallcap oil firm stock hits all-time high, zooms 521% in a year; do you own?

Shares of smallcap oil company CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd extended their winning streak for the 13th consecutive session on Thursday, rising another 5 per cent to touch a new all-time high of Rs 701.50. With this, the stock has delivered an exceptional gain of 520.85 per cent over the last one year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On BSE, around 15,000 shares changed hands during the session, lower than the two-week average volume of 30,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 1.03 crore, pushing the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 1,963.21 crore. The exchange has placed the scrip under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above all its key simple moving averages (ranging from the 5-day to the 200-day SMA). The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was at 46.18, reflecting neutral momentum, with the stock neither in overbought nor oversold territory.

Advertisement

However, valuations appear stretched. The counter is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 2262.90 and a P/B value of 22. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31, while return on equity (RoE) was 0.98.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.