Time Technoplast stock in focus as firm launches QIP, more details 

Shares of Time Technoplast are in focus today after the plastics products firm launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares. The floor price is fixed at Rs 211.70 per share, with a maximum discount of up to 5% for the issue. The shares have a face value of Rs 1 each.

Advertisement

The company will determine the issue price in consultation with the lead manager appointed in relation to the Issue.

"Authorizing the opening of the proposed Issue today, i.e., on November 06, 2025, to eligible qualified institutional buyers through a qualified institutions placement under Chapter VI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and Section 42 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, as amended," said the firm.

On Thursday, shares of Time Technoplast ended 0.97% lower at Rs 209. Time Technoplast stock opened lower at Rs 210.75 in the same session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9485.63 crore. Total 0.80 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.68 crore.

Advertisement

Time Technoplast stock has a one-year beta of 2, signaling high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Time Technoplast stood at 40.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Time Technoplast shares stand lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Time Technoplast shares have rallied 161% in two years and risen 302% in three years.

Time Technoplast is a multinational conglomerate that manufactures technology-based polymer products across several business divisions, including industrial packaging, lifestyle products, automotive components, and composite cylinders. The company focuses on innovation and has a global presence with over 40 production facilities in countries like India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.