Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
MARKETS
Stocks
Top 8 firms added Rs 3.28 lakh crore in market cap last week; TCS, HUL, RIL top gainers

In the ranking of the most valued firms, RIL retained the top slot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms added Rs 3.28 lakh crore in combined market valuation last week. Blue-chip behemoths Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Reliance Industries (RIL) emerged biggest winners. The BSE benchmark jumped 2,732.05 points, or 3.69 percent, during the week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,720.8 points, or 2.29 percent, to hit a new record peak of 76,795.31 in intra-day trade on June 7. The benchmark ended at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 percent.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, RIL retained the top slot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

From the top-10 pack, RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL and ITC were top gainers. These companies cumulatively added Rs 3,28,116.58 crore to their market valuations.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 80,828.08 crore to Rs 14,08,485.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the pack.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 58,258.11 crore taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to Rs 6,05,407.43 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 54,024.35 crore to Rs 19,88,741.47 crore and that of Infosys rallied by Rs 52,770.59 crore to Rs 6,36,630.87 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank soared Rs 32,241.67 crore to Rs 11,96,325.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 32,080.61 crore to Rs 8,10,416.01 crore.

ITC's valuation surged Rs 16,167.71 crore to Rs 5,48,204.12 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 1,745.46 crore to Rs 7,88,975.17 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

The m-cap of LIC declined by Rs 12,080.75 crore to Rs 6,28,451.77 crore, while SBI lost Rs 178.5 crore to Rs 7,40,653.54 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 09, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
