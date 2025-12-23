Indian benchmark indices extended gains on Monday to settle higher on Monday, thanks to strong liquidity cues and supportive global cues. Sensex jumped 638.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, to settle at 85,567.48, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 206 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 26,172.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 23, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Vineet Laboratories and Yug Decor shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust and Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution today.

KSH International: Shares of the magnet winding wires will make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, December 23. It sold its shares for Rs 365-384 apiece with a lot size of 39 equity shares. The issue saw muted bidding and the offer-for-sale (OFS) size was reduced to Rs 224.45 crore (from Rs 290 crore), leading to total reduction in IPO size to Rs 644.45 crore from Rs 710 crore earlier.

ACC, Ambuja Cement: ACC's board has approved a merger with parent Ambuja Cements, under which Ambuja will issue 328 shares for every 100 ACC shares held. The amalgamation aims to create a single, scaled cement platform under the Adani Group and is subject to NCLT and regulatory approvals.

HCL Technologies: The software business division HCLSoftware announced its intent to acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of Cloud Software Group and a provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform, for $240 million. HCLSoftware will acquire Wobby, a AI data analyst 'agents' startup for data warehouses, based in Belgium, for Euro 4.5 million.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The railway firm will stop trading in the F&O segment effective February 25, 2026. Existing unexpired contracts with expiry months December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026 will continue to be available for trading until their respective expiries, and new strikes will also be introduced in the existing contract months.

One97 Communications: The Paytm parent has announced to incorporate two wholly-owned subsidiaries to be set up in Indonesia and Luxembourg, respectively, while bringing in an investor for its United Arab Emirates (UAE) payments arm by Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings, a special purpose vehicle of billionaire Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.

Lenskart Solutions: The recently listed new-age eyewear's subsidiary, Lenskart Singapore, approved the acquisition of 2.5 lakh ordinary shares, representing 50 per cent of the total issued share capital of Marco Optical (Thailand) Co (Sunrise Thailand), from Matt Optical, an existing investor. Sunrise Thailand will become a joint venture between Lenskart Singapore and Matt Optical.

Prestige Estates Projects: Prestige Group has announced the acquisition of a 25-acre land parcel in Medavakkam, Chennai, offering a development potential of approximately 5 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Berger Paints India: The UK Paints (India), part of the promoter group will acquire a 14.48 per cent stake in the company through an internal restructuring. The acquisition of 16.88 crore equity shares from Jenson & Nicholson (Asia), a wholly owned subsidiary, is scheduled on or after December 29 and will be carried out at nil consideration under a scheme of amalgamation.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric two-wheeler maker utilised funds raised from the monetisation of a small portion of the promoter’s personal shareholding for the repayment of debt, interest, and related charges. The remaining amount will be used for the payment of applicable taxes pertaining to the aforesaid transactions in due course.

Belrise Industries: The company has entered into an exclusive Teaming and Strategic Agreement with Plasan SASA, Israel, for technical and business cooperation.

Saatvik Green Energy: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order worth Rs 486 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions company has announced the cancellation of a Letter of Award worth Rs 1,642 crore received from Carbonminus Maharashtra One. This development is not expected to have any material adverse impact on the company’s ongoing operations, financial position, or growth outlook.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: The waste-management company’s subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, has received a contract worth Rs 329.45 crore from the Thane Municipal Corporation for the development of a 600–800 TPD mixed solid waste processing plant in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

Supreme Petrochem: Due to the malfunctioning of a critical production equipment at the petrochemical firms' newly set up mABP plant at Amdoshi, Maharashtra, operations at the said plant have been temporarily shut down.

GPT Infraprojects: The infrastructure player has been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for an order valued at Rs 670 crore, in consortium with ISCPPL. The project, awarded by NHAI, involves the construction of a four-lane elevated road in the Jodhpur city portion from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Chouraha in Rajasthan, under the HAM mode.

Lloyds Enterprises: The metal solutions company announced a corporate restructuring plan involving a composite scheme of arrangement to consolidate the group’s real estate interests and subsequently demerge the consolidated business into a newly formed entity, Lloyds Realty, which will be independently listed.

Sanghvi Movers: The commercial services player's subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewables, has received large work orders worth Rs 428.72 crore from prominent independent power producers.

SRM Contractors: Rupesh Kumar has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective December 22, citing personal reasons.

Man Industries: The Income Tax Department concluded its search operations at the company on December 22. The company fully cooperated with officials during the proceedings. Business operations continued as usual, and there was no impact on operations due to the same.