Top stocks in news: Airtel, SBI, Titan, Cipla, Power Grid, Zydus Life, Naukri, Niva Bupa

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Monday as profit booking trimmed the gains amid the absence of fresh triggers. BSE Sensex rose 39.78 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 83,978.49, while NSE's Nifty50 added 41.25 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 25,763.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Corporate actions today: Shares of Coal India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India and Sundram Fasteners shall also trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Parshva Enterprises shall trade ex-date for spin-off.

Quarterly results today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, M&M, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, One 97 Communications, Indian Hotels, IndiGo, Mobikwik, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alembic Pharma, Berger Paints, BlueStone Jewellery, Chalet Hotels, Escorts Kubota, Home First Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management and Suzlon Energy will release their earnings for September 2025 quarter today.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator reported a 89 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,791.7 crore, while revenue grew 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 52,145.4 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda increased 35.3 per cent YoY to Rs 29,561.4 crore, while ebitda margins increased 400 bps to 56.7 per cent. ARPU increased 9.8 per cent to Rs 256.

Titan Company: The jewellery and luxury products player reported a 59.1 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 1,120 crore, while revenue soared 28.8 per cent YoY to Rs 18,725 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda surged 51.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,875 crore, while Ebitda margins improved to 10.01 per cent for the quarter.

Cipla: The pharma company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Inzpera Health Sciences for Rs 110.65 crore. With this acquisition, Inzpera will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utilities player reported a 6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,566 crore, while revenue increased 1.8 per cent YoY to Rs 11,476 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 4.5 apiece.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company's board will meet on November 6 to consider a proposal for raising funds of up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or private placement.

Bharti Hexacom: The telecom and internet services provider reported a 66.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 421.2 crore, while revenue increased 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,317.3 crore in the Q2FY26. Its Ebit soared to 702 crore, while ebit margins expanded 597 bps to 30.3 per cent for the quarter. Mobile ARPU increased to Rs 251 in Q2.

Info Edge India: The internet-based company will invest Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary, Redstart Labs (India). Redstart Labs is an internet company with direct and indirect investments in technology companies.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: The standalone health insurance player reported a net loss of Rs 35.3 crore even as its gross premium written increased 3.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,843 crore. Underwriting losses widened to Rs 178 crore, while operating loss stood at Rs 62 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings: The solar energy solutions player reported a manifold jump of 650 per cent in the net profit at Rs 115 crore, while its total income increased a 103.8 per cent YoY to Rs 601 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 601 crore, while Ebita margins inched up to 88.8 per cent for the quarter.

City Union Bank: The private lender reported a 15.2 per cent YoY growth in net profit to Rs 328.6 crore, while net interest income increased 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 666.5 crore for the September 2025 quarter. NPAs fell on both net and gross levels for the reported quarter.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has launched its ninth hotel property in Uttarakhand — the Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, Dehradun — comprising 98 rooms. The hotel is managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Zee Media Corporation: The company board has approved the appointment of Raktimanu Das as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective November 4.