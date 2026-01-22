Top stocks in news: IndiGo, Dr Reddy's, Eternal, JSL, Waaree Energies, HPCL, PNB Housing

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday amid the rising geopolitical concerns, tariff led uncertainties, persistent FII outflows and weakening of Indian rupee. BSE Sensex tumbled 270.84 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 81,909.63, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 75 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 25,157.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, January 22, 2026:

Q3 results today: InterGlobe Aviation, Indian Bank, DLF, Bandhan Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Computer Age Management Services, Coforge, Cyient, IIFL Finance, Le Travenues Technology, Mphasis, Premier Energies, Radico Khaitan, Tanla Platforms, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and others will announce their results for December 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of DB Corp shall trade ex-date for dividend, while United Van Der Horst shall trade ex-date for ex-split date for today.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major reported a 14.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,209.8 crore, while revenue rose 4.4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,726.8 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda dropped 11 per cent YoY to Rs 2,049 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 23.5 per cent for the quarter.

Eternal: The new age delivery platform player reported a 72.9 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 102 crore, while revenue zoomed 202 per cent YoY to Rs 16,315 crore. Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the Managing Director & CEO of the company from February 1. Albinder Singh Dhindsa share replaced him as the CEO.

Jindal Stainless: The metal player reported a 26.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit of 828.8 crore, while revenue increased 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 10,517.6 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebitda increased 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,408 crore, while margins improved to 13.4 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Waaree Energies: The solar PV modules manufacturer reported 115.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to Rs 1,062.50 crore, while revenue spiked 118.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,565 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter rose to Rs 1,928 crore, while margins improved to 25.5 per cent for the quarter.

Shriram Finance: Fitch Ratings has placed Shriram Finance’s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘BB+’ and its Short-Term IDR of ‘B’ on Rating Watch Positive. The company’s medium-term note programme and debt ratings have also been placed on Rating Watch Positive.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company reported a 57.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 4,011.4 crore, while revenue increased 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Ebitda came in at Rs 7,019 crore, while margins came in at 6.1 per cent.

Bank of India: The state-run lender reported a 7.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 2,705 per cent, while net interest income rose 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,462.6 crore for October-December 2025. NPAs declined on both gross and net levels.

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance player reported a 10.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 521 crore, while net interest income rose 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 757 crore for the third quarter.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotels and hospitality chain company has signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Premier, Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The 85-room hotel property will be managed by the company’s subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Anant Raj: The real estate player reported a 30.7 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 144.2 crore, while revenue rose 20 per cent YoY to Rs 641.6 crore for October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 26.8 per cent YoY to Rs 169.5 crore, while margins came in 26.4 per cent.

Biocon: The biopharma company has completed the acquisition of the remaining 7.18 crore equity shares of Biocon Biologics from Mylan Inc. for $200 million. It now holds approximately a 98 percent stake in Biocon Biologics on a fully diluted basis.

KEI Industries: The wires & cable maker reported a 42.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 234.8 crore, while revenue rose 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,954 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda grew 30.5 per cent YoY to Rs 320.4 crore, while margins came in at 10.8 per cent for the quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 apiece.

CESC: The RPSG Group-company’s subsidiary, CESC Green Power, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government for the establishment of a 3 GW solar cell and module plant, a 60 MW solar power plant, and ancillary units. The proposed investment is around Rs 3,800 crore.

Dalmia Bharat: The cement maker reported a 94 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at 128 crore, while revenue increased 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,506 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 17.8 per cent YoY to Rs 602 crore, while margins improved 17.2 per cent for the quarter.