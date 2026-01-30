Top stocks in news: ITC, Vedanta, TMCV, Paytm, HAL, Swiggy, REC, Colpal, HPCL, Hudco, NPTC

Indian benchmark indices extended gains and ended higher on Thursday, led by an upbeat economic survey, signaling strong economic health of India. BSE Sensex jumped 221.69 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 82,566.37, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 76.15 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 25,418.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 30, 2026:

Q3 results today: Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, Bank of Baroda, Meesho, KEC International, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Ashoka Buildcon, Aster DM Healthcare, Brigade Enterprises, Exide Industries, Glenmark Pharma, Jindal Steel, Dr Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium and other will announce their results for the December 2025 quarter today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Computer Age Management Services, Advani Hotels & Resorts, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Siemens Energy India, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Godrej Consumer Products, Innova Captab, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Mastek, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Sona BLW Precision Forgings shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Arunis Abode, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions, D & H India and Galactico Corporate Services shall trade ex-date for rights issue today, while shares of Matrimony(dot)com shall trade ex-date for buyback today.

ITC: The leading FMCG major reported a marginal fall in the net profit at Rs 4,931.2 crore, while revenue grew 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 21,706.6 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 6,882 crore, up 8.17 per cent YoY, while margins improved 31.7 per cent for the quarter. The company board announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led mining major reported a 60.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,710 crore, while revenue soared 19 per cent YoY to Rs 45,899 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The leading metal conglomerate's Ebitda stood at Rs 6,866 crore, up 37 per cent YoY, while margins came in at 29.4 per cent.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-run defence company has signed contracts with Pawan Hans for the supply of 10 Dhruv NG helicopters, along with associated spares and accessories, with a total value exceeding Rs 1,800 crore.

Tata Motors: The commercial vehicles player's net profit tanked 48 per cent YoY to Rs 705 crore due to a big exceptional loss, while revenue increased 16.1 per cent YoY to Rs 21,847 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Operating margin improved to 12.60 per cent in Q3FY26.

One 97 Communications: The parent company of fintech major Paytm flips into black as it reported a net profit of Rs 225 in the December 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 2,194 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda also turned positive to Rs 156 crore, while ebitda margins came in at 7 per cent for the quarter.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-owned oil marketing company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India to collaborate on the development of a compressed biogas (CBG) project.

REC: The state-run financial institution reported a net profit of Rs 4,043 crore, marginally up by 0.3 per cent YOY, while its net interest income also inched higher by 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,275 crore for Q3FY26. The company board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per share, with February 6 as the report date for the same.

Swiggy: The food delivery platform reported widening of its net loss at Rs 1,064 crore, while revenue grew 54 per cent YOY to Rs 6,148 crore for October-December 2025 period. Operational loss increased to 782 per cent, while instamart added 37 dark stores during the quarter.

Colgate Palmolive (India): The FMCG major clocked a net profit of Rs 323.8 crore, which was marginally higher on a yearly comparison in the third quarter of current fiscal. Revenue increased 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,492 crore, while ebitda stood at Rs 448.2 crore. Margins contracted to 30 per cent for the quarter.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation: The state-owned financial services player reported a 3 per cent YoY degrowth in net profit at Rs 713 crore, while its net interest income rose 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,024 crore. The company board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share, fixing February 7 as the record date for the same.

NTPC Green Energy: The state-run renewable energy player reported a 73.4 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 17.5 crore, while revenue grew 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 653.3 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Joint Venture companies' loss stood at Rs 31.95 crore for the quarter.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics solutions provider posted a 8.9 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 333.9 crore, while revenue increased 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,307 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. Ebitda rose 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 513 crore, with margins expanding 22.3 per cent YoY to 22.3 per cent.

Atlanta Electricals: The recently listed capital goods player has received two orders from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation worth Rs 146 crore, and three additional orders from Datta Power Infra (an independent power producer) executing projects for NTPC, worth Rs 142 crore.

Capri Global Capital: The leading NBFC posted its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 255 crore, up 99.4 per cent YoY, while its net interest income increased 47.8 per cent YoY to Rs 510 crore for the Q3FY26. Its AUM jumped by 47 per cent YoY to Rs 30,406 crore, while disbursements increased 87 per cent YoY to Rs 10,879 crore. Spreads increased 36 bps to 7 per cent for the quarter.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The brewery maker reported a net profit at Rs 64 crore, up 10.9 per cent YoY, while revenue from operations inched up 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,004 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 137 crore, while Ebitda increased 135 bps to 13.6 per cent for the given quarter.

Indegene: The pharma player reported a net profit at Rs 102.9 crore, down 6.2 per cent YoY, while revenue stood at Rs 942 crore, jumping 30.8 per cent YoY for Q3FY26. Ebitda rose 21.9 per cent YoY to Rs 159.9 crore, but margins narrowed to 17 per cent for the quarter.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The standalone health insurance player reported a net loss of Rs 87.6 crore even after a 54.7 per cent YoY jump in the gross premium written to Rs 2,231.3 crore in the December quarter. Net premium written jumped 53.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,766.7 crore for the quarter.

Aequs: The recently listed engineering player reported a net loss of Rs 42.6 crore even as the revenue improved 51 per cent YoY to Rs 326.2 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda soared 353 per cent YoY to Rs 38.1 crore, while Ebitda margins jumped 800 bps to 12 per cent for the reported quarter.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Narayan Saraf has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, effective January 30, citing personal reasons and to pursue other professional opportunities.

Elitecon International: The diversified FMCG enterprise announced that its shareholders have approved key special resolutions expanding the Company’s financial framework, including an increase in the overall borrowing limit to Rs 500 crore.