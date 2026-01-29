Adani Power Q3: Net profit slips nearly 19% YoY to Rs 2,480 crore; stock reacts

Adani Power Ltd on Thursday posted an 18.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,479.58 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3,057.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 16.03 per cent from Rs 2,952.78 crore.

Revenue from operations slipped 8.92 per cent YoY to Rs 12,451.44 crore from Rs 13,671.18 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue declined 7.47 per cent from Rs 13,456.84 crore.

The company highlighted that it has been awarded a new long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) of 3,200 MW by Assam DISCOM, strengthening its contracted capacity base amid ongoing expansion.

The company reported consolidated power sale volumes of 23.6 billion units (BUs) in Q3 FY26, marginally higher than 23.3 BUs recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, despite demand disruption caused by an early and prolonged monsoon.

Consolidated continuing EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,636 crore, compared with Rs 4,786 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting earnings resilience in a weak demand growth environment.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said, "We are swiftly securing long-term power purchase agreements for our upcoming capacities, with nearly half of our 23.7 GW expansion already tied up in PPAs with State DISCOMs. Our project execution is progressing exceptionally well, meeting or exceeding our targets. We are proud to support the States in achieving their development goals by providing reliable and affordable power. Our confidence in India’s long-term power demand remains unwavering, and we recognize the essential role of thermal power in the country’s energy mix."

After the results announcement, Adani Power shares were trading 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 133.80.