Top stocks in news: Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, ONGC, Trent, IndusInd Bank, IEX, Dabur, NBCC

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session on a weak note amiud mixed global cues as traders await key global economic data and Q3 earnings for India Inc. BSE Sensex tanked 322.39 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 85,439.62, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 78.25 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 26,250.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, January 06, 2026:

Quarterly results today: GM Breweries and Croissance will announce their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, January 06.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender reported steady growth in advances for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with net advances rising 16 per cent YoY to Rs 4.80 lakh crore from Rs 4.14 lakh crore a year ago, and increasing 3.8 per cent YoY sequentially. Average net advances during the quarter grew 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4.66 lakh crore and up 4 per cent QoQ.

ONGC: The state-run upstream player reported a gas leak during workover operations at its Mori field in Andhra Pradesh, flagged by operator Deep Industries, but said there were no casualties or injuries and public safety risks remain minimal. The affected well is in a remote area with no habitation within 500–600 metres.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group's port major reported a 9 per cent YoY growth in cargo handled volume to 41.9 MMT led by containers in December 2025. Its logistics rail volume flat at 59,037 TEUs.

Trent: The Tata Group's retail arm reported a 17 per cent YoY rise in Q3 revenue to Rs 5,220 crore, while revenue for the nine months ended December 31 grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 14,604 crore. The growth was supported by expansion of its Westside and Zudio brands, with the store network scaling up to 854 Zudio outlets, including an international presence across four spots in the UAE.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender's net profit dropped 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3.18 lakh crore, while net deposits fell 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3.94 lakh crore in the December 2025 quarter. CASA ratio declined 30.3 per cent for the quarter.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy company’s subsidiary, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions, has raised Rs 1,003 crore from a cluster of strategic investors, including family offices, HNIs, and institutional investors. This fund raise is part of the announced capex of Rs 10,000 crore for the establishment of a 20 GWh advanced lithium-ion cell and battery pack manufacturing plant.

Dabur India: The FMCG firm sees early signs of demand recovery in the December quarter, aided by GST revisions and improving consumer sentiment, with rural demand outperforming urban markets. Home & Personal Care is expected to grow in double digits, led by hair oils and oral care, while healthcare may improve sequentially despite muted Chyawanprash sales.

NBCC (India): The state-run civil construction company has received domestic work orders worth about Rs 134.05 crore, including a Rs 45.87 crore contract from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University for construction and renovation works under the PM-USHA scheme, and an Rs 88.18 crore order from the Odisha School Programme Authority for civil works.

Indian Energy Exchange: The energy bourse reported a 2.8 per cent YoY rise in electricity traded volumes to 11.44 billion units in December 2025, even as Day-Ahead Market volumes fell 11.6 per cent to 5,899 MU. Real-Time Market volumes rose sharply by 20.5 per cent YoY to 3,833 MU, while the day-ahead contingency and term-ahead market segment recorded a strong 87 per cent YoY jump in volumes to 931 MU during the month.

L&T Finance: The shadow lender reported a strong December-quarter business update, with retail disbursements in Q3FY26 estimated at Rs 22,690 crore, up 49 per cent YoY. The retail loan book rose 21 per cent YoY to about Rs 1.11 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, with broad-based growth across segments, while retailisation remained steady at 97 per cent.

MOIL: The state-run mining player reported its best-ever production in FY26, producing 4.77 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in Q3, up 3.7 per cent YoY—the highest for any third quarter. For April–December, total output reached 14.21 lakh tonnes, up 6.8 per cent YoY, driven by improved mine planning, operational discipline, mechanisation, and consistent execution.

KSH International: The magnetic winding wire manufacturer reported a 129 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 29.6 crore, while revenue jumped 50.7 per cent YoY to Rs 712.1 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda came in at Rs 46.2 per cent, up 13.8 per cent YoY, while Ebitda declined 77 basis points to 6.5 per cent for the quarter.

AWL Agri Business: The FMCG firm recorded a low single-digit volume growth led by edible oil and food business. The overall volumes impacted by decline in castor and de-oiled cakes under industry essential segment. Festive demand remained subdued due to lean trade inventories. Alternate channels grew 42 per cent in volumes, quick commerce volumes surged 65 per cent.