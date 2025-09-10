Top stocks in news: Kotak Bank, BlueJet, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Vikram Solar

Indian benchmark indices settled with strong gains on Tuesday led by positive global cues and buying in the IT counters after Infosys buyback news. BSE Sensex jumped 314.02 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,101.32, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 95.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 24,868.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, September 10, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Astra Microwave Products, Campus Activewear, Force Motors, Gujarat State Petronet, Indobell Insulations, Kitex Garments, Credo Brands Marketing, PNB Gilts, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Share India Securities, Sigma Solve, ZR2 Bioenergy shall trade ex-dividend today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is likely to exit the private lender by selling its entire 1.65 per cent stake via block deals, with an offer size of Rs 6,166 crore and a floor price of Rs 1,880 per share, suggest the term sheet. Kotak Securities and Jefferies India are selling agents.

Blue Jet Healthcare: Promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora is set to sell up to 1,18,51,850 equity shares of the company (6.83 per cent stake), including a greenshoe option of 59,25,925 shares (3.42 per cent stake) via offer-for-sale (OFS) on September 10 and 11. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 675 per share.

Advertisement

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major has executed the share subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to acquire a 26 per cent equity stake in TP Paarthav and TP Marigold. Both are special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and subsidiaries of Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The USFDA has now classified the Halol facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI). This means the FDA considers the facility not fully compliant with certain current good manufacturing practices (CGMP). The Halol facility is under Import Alert, resulting in the refusal of shipments from the facility into the US.

Bajaj Auto: The two- and three-wheeler maker has decided to fully pass on the benefit of the recent GST reduction to customers across its relevant Bajaj and KTM motorcycles and three-wheeler range, effective September 22. It also announced a price reduction of up to Rs 20,000 on two-wheelers and up to Rs 24,000 on the three-wheeler range.

Advertisement

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The company of private life insurance players will meet on September 12 to consider fundraising, in one or more tranches, via the issuance of non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis.

Eicher Motors: The Royal Enfield maker will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to its customers across its motorcycle business, service, apparel, and accessories range, effective September 22.

Vikram Solar: The recently listed renewables energy player reported a 483.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 133.4 crore, while its revenue soared 79.7 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,133.6 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda zoomed 117.3 per cent YoY to 242.2 crore, while margins expanded by 370 bps to 21.4 per cent for the quarter.

HEG: The electrode player's associate firm Bhilwara Energy has acquired Statkraft's 49 per cent minority stake in Malana Power Company. The acquisition makes Bhilwara Energy of the LNJ Bhilwara Group the sole owner of Malana Power Company. The transaction includes Statkraft's stake in the Malana Hydropower Plant and the Allain Duhangan Hydropower Plant in Himachal.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The renewable company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from a leading private Independent Power Producer (IPP) for a BOS EPC package for the development of a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC solar PV project, along with a 220/33 kV pooling substation in Rajasthan. Total value of the contract is Rs 415 crore.

Advertisement

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto components player's indirect subsidiary Motherson SAS Turkey Otomotiv Servis Ticaret (MSAS Turkey) has completed the acquisition of the remaining 25 per cent stake in SMR Plast Met Molds and Tools Turkey Kalip Imalat Anonim Sirketi, and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec Turkey Plastik Imalat Anonim Sirketi.

Thermax: The energy solutions company has invested Rs 115 crore in its subsidiary First Energy (FEPL) for further investment in First Energy (FE10), a wholly owned subsidiary of FEPL. Both FEPL and FE10 have completed the allotment of equity shares against the said investment.

Mamata Machinery: The machinery company has secured its third consecutive order for a 9-layer blown film plant under its co-extrusion product segment. The order, valued at $1.17 million, has been placed by a UAE-based customer. The plant will be commissioned for the production of high-barrier films, with delivery scheduled for Q4FY26.

Bikaji Foods International: In an official statement regarding the summon issued by the Directorate of Enforcement related to the Rajasthan Premier League conducted by the Rajasthan Cricket Association, the company stated that its involvement in the Rajasthan Premier League was limited to sponsorship.