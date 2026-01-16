Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday led by rising geopolitical uncertainty, consistent FIIs outflows and delayed India-US trade deal as traders await Q3 earnings and union budget. BSE Sensex tanked 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 25,665.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 16, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Geojit Financial Services, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Saw, JSW Infrastructure, L&T Finance, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp and Sobha will announce their earnings for the December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research and TAAL Tech shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Best Agrolife shall trade ex-bonus and ex-split today.

Infosys: The IT solutions player reported a 2.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 6,654 crore, while revenue in rupee terms grew 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 45,479 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Ebit rose 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 9,479 crore, while Ebit margins fell to 20.8 per cent for the quarter.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major announced the launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution, the generic equivalent of Extra Strength Pataday Once-Daily Relief, in the US market, as approved by the USFDA.

Jio Financial Services: The RIL-backed financial services player's net profit fell 8.75 per cent YoY to Rs 268.98 crore, while total income rose 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 901.05 crore for the Q3FY26. Pre-provisioning operating grew 7 per cent YoY to Rs 354 crore, while its AUM zoomed 4.5 times to Rs 19,049 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for Eltrombopag tablets, which are used for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in specific blood disorders. Eltrombopag tablets had annual sales of $1,262.5 million in the United States. It has completed the acquisition of Agenus Inc.’s biologics manufacturing facilities and launched Zylidac Bio.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: The recently listed AMC player reported a 45.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 917.1 crore, while revenue jumped 23.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,514.7 crore for the October-December 2025 period. It also announced a dividend of Rs 14.85 per share.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has commenced the supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction transformers for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project being executed by a BHEL-led consortium with TRSL.

DLF: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh, has approved the scheme of amalgamation between DLF and its 16 wholly owned subsidiaries, with the appointed date of the scheme being April 1, 2024. Consequent to the amalgamation, these 16 companies will stand dissolved without winding up and will cease to be subsidiaries of the company.

L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions player reported a 6.1 per cent YoY slump in the net profit at Rs 302.6 crore, while revenue rose 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,923.5 crore. Labor code impact stood at Rs 35.4 crore for the quarter.

NTPC Green Energy: The company board has approved the Joint Venture Agreement for the incorporation of a 50:50 joint venture company (JVC) with GAIL (India) for undertaking renewable energy projects.

HDB Financial Service: The shadow lender reported a net profit at Rs 643.9 crore, up 36.3 per cent YoY, in the December 2025 quarter. Its revenue increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2,285 crore for the reported quarter. It net profit margin spiked to 13.78 per cent, the AUM grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,14,853 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for a Rs 88.66 crore project involving the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of IP-MPLS network equipment at various stations of the Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal, and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway for unified communication.

Angel One: The broking major reported a 4.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 268.7 crore, while revenue increased 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,334.9 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company also approved an interim dividend of Rs 23 apiece and a stock split in 1:10 ratio.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has received an order worth Rs 55.02 crore from Indian Overseas Bank for the planning, designing, execution, and successful handover of the construction of the IOB New Regional Office in Raipur.

Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company has closed a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising Rs 4,150 crore through the issuance of 11.26 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at Rs 368.35 per share. The QIP proceeds will be utilised to meet the cash consideration payable to Mylan Inc. (Viatris) for buying out its shareholding in Biocon Biologics.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The cement player returned to black in the December 2025 quarter as it clocked a net profit at Rs 49 crore. Its revenue grew 12.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,701.3 crore for the given quarter.

South Indian Bank: The Kerala-based lender's net profit rose 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 374.3 crore, while net interest income increased 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 880.7 crore for the third quarter of the current quarter. Provisions soared 21.8 per cent YoY to Rs 80.4 crore, while NPAs declined on both gross and net basis.

Transrail Lighting: The power transmission company has secured orders worth Rs 527 crore in the transmission & distribution and poles & lighting segments, further strengthening its presence across the MENA region and Africa. With these additions, Transrail’s cumulative order inflows for FY26 have reached Rs 5,637 crore.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy player reported a 124.7 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 120.2 crore, while revenue jumped 136.2 per cent YoY to Rs 851 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company board approves project for setting up of 80 MWac/120 MWp solar power park at Buldhana, Maharashtra

Kotle Patil Developers: The real estate developer' new area sales value fell 11 per cent YoY to Rs 605 crore, while sales volume declined 14 per cent YoY to 0.69 million square feet for the Q3FY26. Realization grew 4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,726 per sq feet, while collections increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 709 crore for the given quarter.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: The company board has approved the issuance of 3.85 crore warrants worth Rs 599.98 crore at a price of Rs 155.8 per share to Shanghvi Finance, the promoter group.