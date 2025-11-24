Top stocks in news: TCS, Tata Power, RVNL, Tata Chemicals, IDBI Bank, Hudco, Lemon Tree

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday after a volatile trading session led by muted global cues amid profit booking sentiments , which added to the cautious tone after two-day rally. BSE Sensex tanked 400.76 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 85,231.92, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 124 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 26,068.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 24, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q2 Results today: Siemens Energy India and Supreme Infrastructure India will announce their earnings for the September 2025 quarter today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions major has received an adverse ruling from the US Court of Appeals, which upheld the earlier damages but vacated the injunction for reassessment. This follows the June 2024 verdict holding TCS liable for $194.2 million in the CSC trade secrets case.

Tata Power: The Tata Group's utility arm has signed commercial agreements with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to jointly develop Bhutan’s 1,125 MW Dorjilung hydropower project. The project will be executed via an SPV where DGPC will hold 60 per cent and Tata Power 40 per cent. With a total cost of Rs 13,100 crore, it will be Bhutan’s second-largest hydropower project.

Advertisement

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railway firm has emerged as the L1 bidder for a Rs 180.77-crore Northern Railway project to upgrade the UTR–MWP section with OHE modification and feeder wire work for a 2x25 kV traction system. The 184 RKM/368 TKM project in the Lucknow division will be executed over 24 months.

Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group's specialty chemical player has approved fresh investments to expand capacities at two major plants. The company will spend Rs 135 crore to boost dense soda ash output by 350 ktpa at its Mithapur facility over 24 months, and Rs 775 crore to increase precipitated silica capacity by 50 ktpa at its Cuddalore plant over 27 months.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The state-run housing finance player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IDFC Foundation. The collaboration aims at strengthening technical, financial, and leadership capacities across urban institutions, and providing training and technical support for the implementation of national urban programmes/schemes.

Advertisement

IDBI Bank: Apart from Oaktree Capital and Fairfax, Kotak Mahindra Bank has also joined the race for the stake sale of the bank, as per some media reports. However, it should be noted that Kotak Mahindra Bank has not officially confirmed or denied the development.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality chain signed a new Keys Select property in Bhopal, further expanding its presence in Madhya Pradesh. The hotel will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary company’s German subsidiary has been fined €56,319 (about ₹57.69 lakh) by Finanzamt Karlsruhe Stadt for delayed VAT and payroll tax payments for September 2025.

HG Infra Engineering: The construction firm has emerged as the L1 bidder, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, for a Rs 1,415-crore metro project in Thane. The JV—HG Infra (40 per cent) and Kalpataru (60 per cent)—will design and build a 20.5 km elevated viaduct, including the depot approach and special spans, under the Thane Integral Ring Metro Project.

Natco Pharma: The drugmaker company said the USFDA has issued seven procedural observations after inspecting its Manali API unit, with the company confident of addressing them.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The mining company has received the maximum permissible annual production (MPAP) allocation for its mining lease from the Supreme Court–appointed Monitoring Committee. The approval letter, dated November 20, was received on November 21

Advertisement

Shilpa Medicare: The USFDA has completed its 10-day inspection at the company's Unit IV in Jadcherla, Telangana and issued a Form 483 with eight inspectional observations. None of them has been categorised as a repeat observation. This facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage, and distribution of sterile injectables, oral tablets, and capsules and supplies globally.