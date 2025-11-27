Top stocks in news: Whirlpool, M&M, Asian Paints, Wipro, Paytm, Havells, J&K Bank, Studds

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Wednesday amid positive global cues, including rate cut expectations by the US Fed. BSE Sensex soared 1,022.50 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at 85,609.51, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 320.60 points, or 1.24 per cent, to close at 26,205.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, November 27, 2025:

Whirlpool of India: The Consumer durables maker's promoter is set to sell 95 lakh shares, representing a 7.5 per cent stake in the company, through block deals, suggests some media reports. The floor price for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 1,030 per share, reflecting a discount of 14 per cent to the market price. The total deal size is estimated at Rs 965 crore.

Asian Paints: India's largest paints manufacturing company's step-down subsidiary, Berger Paints Emirates (LLC), UAE, plans to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates. The project involves an investment of AED 140 million (Rs 340 crore) and will have an initial production capacity of 55,800 KL per annum.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company announced a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to collaborate on cutting-edge research and innovation across frontier technologies.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown auto major has launched the electric SUV Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, priced at Rs 23.69 lakh, while the FE3 edition with add-on features is priced at Rs 24.49 lakh.

One 97 Communications: The Reserve Bank of India has granted a Certificate of Authorization to the company’s subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services, to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act.

Havells India: The electrical equipment manufacturer has received board approval for acquiring a 26 per cent stake in Kundan Solar (Pali), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established for developing, installing, operating, managing, and maintaining a solar power plant. The cost of acquisition is Rs 5.63 crore. It aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and move toward green energy.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate firm has entered into an agreement for the redevelopment of land measuring 4,706 square metres, located at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai. Its entitlement from the project, in terms of free sale component, is currently estimated at around 1.18 lakh square feet (RERA carpet area).

Studds Accessories: The helmet and safety gear maker reported a 17.9 per cent YoY at net profit of Rs 20.6 crore, while revenue increased 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 154.4 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 29.9 crore, while margins expanded 90 basis points to 19.3 per cent for the reported quarter.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infrastructure company said its material subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions (ACL), has sold its entire share capital in five special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to Maple Infrastructure Trust and its nominees. The transaction was completed on November 26, 2025, at an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,814.42 crore, subject to certain holdbacks.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender's board has approved raising equity share capital of up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), and raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Patel Engineering: The engineering player has secured two letters of intent (LoIs) worth a combined Rs 798.19 crore for a coal excavation and transportation project in Chhattisgarh. The LoIs have been awarded by Saidax Engineers and Infrastructure for work to be executed at the Jhiria West Open Cast Project (OCP) in the Hasdeo area of Bilaspur, for South Eastern Coalfields (SECL).

Atlanta Electricals: The engineering and utilities player has secured two orders worth a combined Rs 298 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 25 power transformers across the 66 kV, 132 kV and 220 kV categories. The orders include 24 three-phase units and one single-phase generator transformer.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The power & engineering firm has received two contracts worth Rs 695.18 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam. The project involves service support and procurement management for electrical and mechanical items for development of distribution infrastructure for loss reduction works, and erection work for distribution infrastructure development.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros: The auto components has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, securing infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation for future investments. The agreement will help the auto-ancillary firm obtain permissions, clearances, allotments and incentives under applicable laws.

International Conveyors: The industrial productus company has acquired 1.21 lakh equity shares of Ganesha Ecosphere for Rs 11.28 crore.

Kesar India: The real estate company company has acquired a land parcel of 24,256 square meters with a development potential of over 1.50 million square feet at Nagpur, Maharashtra, with a revenue potential of Rs 900 crore.