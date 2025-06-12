Top stocks to watch: CE Info Systems, NTPC, Zydus Life, IOC, Bank of Baroda, Nazara Tech, Tanla

Indian benchmark indices settled on modestly higher on Wednesday led by profit booking at the higher levels as traders await key economic data. BSE Sensex jumped 123.42 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 82,515.14, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 37.15 points to close at 25,141.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 12, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Avantel, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JK Lakshmi Cement, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments, Trent and Tata Chemicals shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Ethos will trade ex-date for rights issue today, while shares of Jeena Seekho Lifecare shall ex-split today.

CE Info Systems: PhonePe is likely to sell up to a 5 per cent equity stake worth Rs 476 crore in MapMyIndia, with a floor price set at Rs 1,750 per share, suggest media reports. As of March 2025, PhonePe holds an 18.74 per cent stake in the company.

NTPC: India's largest power producer has signed an agreement to raise $750 million external commercial borrowing term loan (base issue of $500 million and greenshoe of $250 million) of 10 years. Of this $500 million was raised from Bank of Baroda (BoB) and $250 millon from HDFC Bank. The deal was executed through the IFSC banking units of BoB and HDFC in GIFT City.

Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing player called off its bond issue despite receiving an overwhelming response, hoping to get a finer price for its five bonds in the coming days with increased liquidity in the banking system and lower rates. The triple A-rated bond issue, with base size of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 2,000 crore, received bids worth Rs 9,830 crore.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender has emerged as the highest bidder for the Jet Airways' 83,000 sq ft office space in commercial tower Godrej BKC in Mumbai’s business district Bandra-Kurla Complex, suggest a report from Economic Times.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. This facility underwent an inspection from March 10-14, 2025, and the inspection has been classified as no action indicated (NAI).

Hindustan Copper: The metal player has announced a capital expenditure plan of Rs 2,000 crore over the next 5–6 years, along with a mine capacity expansion from 4.35 MTPA to 12.20 MTPA by FY31. It has also increased its exploration budget, leading to the addition of 123 million tonnes of copper ore reserves and resources in the past two years and plans to continue adding more.

Tanla Platforms: The software company has announced that its board of directors will meet on June 16 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. A buyback typically involves a company repurchasing its own shares from the open market, which can enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding and potentially increasing earnings per share.

Sterlite Technologies: The data centre player, through its global services business, has entered into an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on June 11, 2025. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh circles.

Nazara Technologies: Axana Estates, Plutus Wealth Management and Junomoneta Finsol make an open offer to acquire 26 per cent stake or o 2,40,82,567 equity shares in the gaming company for Rs 990 apiece. In other news, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, divested 17,38,500 equity shares or 1.98 per cent stake in the company between June 2 and 6.

HG Infra Engineering: The infra player has been declared the lowest bidder for the role of transmission service provider to establish an inter-state transmission system for the Eastern Region Generation Scheme – I (ERGS-I) in Odisha, by PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation. Transmission charges for the project are set at Rs 43.11 crore per year.