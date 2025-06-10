Top stocks to watch: Wipro, Premier Energies, Capri Global, IRB Infra, Jana SFB, Protean eGov

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday supported by positive global sentiments and rate cuts by the Reserve Band of India. BSE Sensex gained 256.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 82,445.21, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 100.15 points, or 0.40 per cent to end at 25,103.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Asian Paints, Tata Investment Corporation, Indian Bank, Johnson Controls shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Vesuvius India shall trade ex-split today.

Premier Energies: South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings is likely to sell 2.5 crore equity shares, representing 5.5 per cent stake, of the company via block deals, according to media reports.The floor price for the sale may be set at Rs 1,051.50 per share.

Wipro: Promoter entity Azim Premji Trust sold 20.23 crore shares worth Rs 5,057 crore in the company on Monday via a block deal. The buyers were Hasham Traders and Prazim Traders who bought 11.90 crore shares and 5.95 crore shares in the, respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The capital market regulator Sebi slapped a Rs 3 lakh fine on the brokerage firm after finding the company in contravention of rules. In its probe, Sebi found that trading terminals were not found at authorised places. The fine needs to be paid within 45 days, said Sebi.

Capri Global Capital: The financial services player opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue for subscription on June 9, with a floor price of Rs 153.93 per share. The size of the QIP is said to be around Rs 2,000 crore, including an upsize option of Rs 500 crore.

Jana Small Finance Bank: The private lender has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking approval for its voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank. This application has been made in accordance with the RBI guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of small finance banks in the private sector.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll and roads company, along with IRB Infrastructure Trust, has reported an 8.5 per cent growth in toll collections for the month of May, reaching Rs 581.2 crore, compared to Rs 535.5 crore in the same period last year.

Protean eGov Technologies: The fintech solution player has received a work order valued at approximately Rs 100 crore from the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF). It will serve as the technology solution provider for the end-to-end development, implementation, support, and maintenance of the Bima Sugam Marketplace, platform integrations, and marketplace protocols.

Nibe: The defence player has entered into a Licensing Agreement with the DRDO, Ministry of Defence, India, for the transfer of technology related to the modular bridging system of various lengths, ranging from 14m to 46m. It is licensed to manufacture this critical system in India and sell it within specified licensing regions for a period of 10 years.

ITD Cementation India: The Adani Group's cement firm has secured a contract worth Rs 893 crore for the construction of a berth and breakwater for the development of greenfield captive jetty(s) in Odisha.