Top stocks to watch: YES Bank, Adani Power, Swiggy, Dr Reddy's, ABB India, Manappuram, ACME Solar

Indian benchmark indices ended the week with big cuts and settled sharply lower on Friday amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, despite consistent FII buying. BSE Sensex tanked 880.34 points, or 1.10 per cent to settle at 79,454.47, while Nifty50 cracked 265.80 points, or 1.10 per cent to end at 24,008. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 12, 2025:

Q4 results today: Tata Steel, SRF, UPL, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Chalet Hotels, PG Electroplast, Carborundum Universal, Ventive Hospitality, Jyothi Labs, Ather Energy, Jai Balaji Industries, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Raymond, JM Financial, PVR Inox, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Usha Martin and Happiest Minds Technologies are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major's net profit zoomed 22 per cent YoY to Rs 1,594 crore, while revenue increased 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 8,506 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share.



YES Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 13,482 crore at a price of Rs 21.50 per share from multiple banks. As per the share purchase agreement, SMBC will purchase a 13.19 per cent stake from SBI, and the remaining 6.81 per cent stake from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank.

ABB India: The capital goods major clocked a 3.3 per cent YoY rise in the net profit to Rs 474.6 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year of 2024-25. Revenue increased 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,159.6 crore, while order increased to Rs 3,751 crore. Its order backlog jumped to Rs 9,958 crore.



Adani Power: The Adani Group's utility arm said it has secured a contract to supply 1,500 MW of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh at a levelised tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit, emerging as the lowest bidder in a competitive tender process. The power will be supplied from a greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal power plant with a 2x800 MW configuration



Swiggy: The recently listed foodtech player reported widening of net losses to Rs 1,081.2 crore, while the revenue soared 44.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,410 crore. Platform's gross order value rose 40 per cent to Rs 12,888 crore. Adjusted Ebitda loss on a consolidated basis increased to 732 crore.

Bank of India: The state-run lender reported a 82.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,625.9 crore, while net interest income grew 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,062.7 crore. Gross NPAs dropped to 3.27 per cent, while net NPAs declined to 0. 82 per cent on a sequential basis.



Manappuram Finance: The gold loan player reported a net loss of Rs 203.2 crore in Q4FY25 against a net profit of 563.5 crore in the year ago period. Its net interest income dropped 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,464.4 crore, while impairment on financial instruments spiked 389.4 per cent YoY to Rs 919.2 crore.



Puravankara: The realty company has announced a joint venture with KVN Property Holdings LLP to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru. The estimated gross development value (GDV) of the project exceeds Rs 3,300 crore. Additionally, Mallanna Sasalu has been appointed CEO–South, effective May 9.



Navin Fluorine International: The specialty chemical player reported a 35 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 95 crore, with a revenue increase of 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 701 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. It also declared a dividend of Rs 7 per share for its shareholders.

ACME Solar Holdings: The recently listed renewables energy firm has commissioned the first phase of ACME Sikar Solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The current commissioning of 52.5 MW is part of the 300 MW solar project to be fully commissioned in phases. The company's total operational capacity has increased from 2,540 MW to 2,592.5 MW.