Asian Paints, HDFC and Eros International among top 10 stocks that trended today

The domestic markets edged lower on Monday, retreating from over two-month highs hit in the previous session as investors booked profits even as Asian equities gained after China cut interest rates for a sixth time in less than a year.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below its crucial 27,500-mark to end 108.85 points down at 27,361.96, while broader CNX Nifty index held its key psychological level of 8,250 to end at 8260.55, down 34.90. The 50-share index tested 8,300 level in the morning trade.

Market breadth remained mixed with 15 of the 30 Sensex stocks ending in red.

Here are top stocks which were in focus today: