Asian Paints, HDFC and Eros International among top 10 stocks that trended today

The domestic markets edged lower on Monday, retreating from over two-month highs hit in the previous session as investors booked profits even as Asian equities gained after China cut interest rates for a sixth time in less than a year.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below its crucial 27,500-mark to end 108.85 points down at 27,361.96, while broader CNX Nifty index held its key psychological level of 8,250 to end at 8260.55, down 34.90. The 50-share index tested 8,300 level in the morning trade.
Market breadth remained mixed with 15 of the 30 Sensex stocks ending in red.
Here are top stocks which were in focus today:
- Asian Paints: Shares of Asian Paints slipped over 5 per cent in trade on Monday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 399 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of increase in net sales. The stock ended 4.65 per cent down after hitting an intraday low of Rs 812.50, down 5.16 per cent on the BSE.
- HDFC: Shares of HDFC fell over 2 per cent after the company reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,106.51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2015-16.
- Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel shares slipped 3% in trade on Monday even as the company reported a rise of 10 per cent in consolidated net profit (year-on-year) to Rs 1522.7 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 1383.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The scrip closed the day 1.91 per cent down. The scrip closed 1.91 per cent down.
- Eros International: Shares of Eros International Media nosedived nearly 20 per cent in trade on Monday on news report that the company's US-listed parent firm Eros' stock rating has been downgraded by the Wall Street bank Wells Fargo. The stock ended 19.11 per cent down after hitting an intraday low of Rs 352.10, down 19.63 per cent on the BSE.
- Vedanta: Pushed to the corner by two large minority shareholders, Vedanta is going back to the drawing board on merging Cairn India with itself. The move comes after shareholders LIC and Cairn Energy PLC refused to play ball seeking a "substantially sweetened" offer. Vedanta stock ended 2.40 per cent up at Rs 104.70.
- Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways settled 2.74 per cent down after a British judge dismissed private carrier's appeal against a 15,000 euro fine for failure to comply with the European Union's emissions targets. Since 2012, the Europe's Emission Trading System (ETS) stipulates that all aircraft using its airports pay for carbon dioxide emissions.
- IIFL Holdings: Shares of IIFL Holdings ended over 4 per cent down after the financial services firm's independent directors committee recommended in favour of selling 26 per cent stake in the company to a subsidiary of Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa founded Fairfax India Holdings. FIH Mauritius Investments (FIH), arm of Fairfax India, has made an open offer in July to acquire 26 per cent stake in IIFL Holdings for about Rs 1,621 crore at Rs 195 per share.
- Force Motors: shares of Force Motors ended nearly 4 per cent up after the company posted a 65.35 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 42.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2015. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.69 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.
- Godrej Consumer Products: Shares of FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) ended 2.57 per cent up after it reported a 22.44 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 287.16 crore for the second quarter ended on September 2015 on back of a healthy volume growth.
- GSFC: State-run GSFC surged over 8 per cent to end the day at Rs 75.30 after the company posted a 15 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 142.64 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on account of increase in sales. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 124.31 crore in the year-ago period.