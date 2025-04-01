Transrail Lighting shares rise 7% amid market crash, here's why 

Shares of Transrail Lighting Ltd rose 7% in the afternoon session today after the firm said it has won a fresh order worth Rs 240 crore for construction of transmission line in the international market.

"Transrail Lighting Limited has secured new order worth Rs 240 crore for Construction of Transmission Line in International market," said the firm.

Transrail Lighting stock climbed 6.82% to Rs 494 today against the previous close of Rs 462.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 6,539 crore.

Transrail Lighting stock shares fell 14% this year. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 32.

Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day simple moving averages.

Transrail Lighting stock hit a record high of Rs 719.15 on October 6, 2025. It has lost 33.29% since then. It hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 457.70 in the current session.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: “We are pleased to add this latest Transmission Line EPC order to our growing order book, further substantiating our prominence in the T&D sector. This order has incidentally come on the last day of the FY 2025, a year where we witnessed our highest order inflows of around ?9,400 crore, which is more than double of the previous year. We remain committed to executing key projects and expanding our footprint across relevant markets. Backed by a robust order book and a strong execution track record, we are well-energised for this year.”

Transrail Lighting reported a 92 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 93.24 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 48.59 crore reported during the same period last year.

The firm witnessed a 62.13% rise in consolidated revenue from operations rose 1357.56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1357.56 crore crore in Q3 from Rs 837.31 crore a year ago.

EBITDA rose nearly 80% to Rs 179.8 crore in the December quarter from Rs 99.91 crore in the year ago period.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 1,390 pts to 76,024 and Nifty slipped 339 pts to 23,179, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Sensex and Nifty have fallen for the second straight session today.