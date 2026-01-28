Business Today
Business News
markets
stocks
TVS Motor Q3 results: Net profit surges 49% to Rs 841 crore; stock jumps 3%

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.44 lakh units, registering a growth of 27% from 12.12 lakh units sold in the quarter ended December 2024.

Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jan 28, 2026 1:36 PM IST
Shares of TVS Motor Company climbed in Wednesday’s trade, following its numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The two-wheeler major reported a net profit of Rs 940.37 crore, marking a robust 49% jump compared to Rs 841.29 crore clocked in the same quarter last year.

At last check on Wednesday, shares of TVS Motor gained 3.27% to Rs 3682 on BSE against its previous close of Rs 3565.30 apiece.

The Chennai-headquartered automaker saw its revenue from operations surge 34% to Rs 14,755.52 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 11,034.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,634 crore, a 51% growth against Rs 1,081 crore recorded in Q3 of the last  year. The operating EBITDA margin expanded to a record 13.1%, improving from the 12.4% reported in the year-ago period.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.44 lakh units, registering a growth of 27% from 12.12 lakh units sold in the quarter ended December 2024.

The motorcycle segment led the charge, growing by 31% to 7.26 lakh units, while scooter sales rose by 25% to 6.14 lakh units. The company’s push into green mobility also paid dividends, with electric vehicle (EV) sales growing by 40%, achieving a quarterly high of 1.06 lakh units compared to 0.76 lakh units in the previous year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 28, 2026 1:36 PM IST
