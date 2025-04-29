UltraTech Cement, Navin Fluorine, Dalmia Bharat: 3 stock picks by Axis Securities

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has suggested 3 stocks- Ultratech Cement, Navin Fluorine International and Dalmia Bharat- to bet for up to 15 per cent upside in next 3 to 4 weeks. The brokerage has picked these stocks based on their strong technical charts. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

UltraTech Cement | Buy | Target Price: Rs 13,085-13,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 11,580

UltraTech Cement has shown a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone between Rs 12,140 and Rs 10,300 on the weekly chart, with a robust bullish candle signalling the continuation of its medium-term uptrend. The stock found strong support near Rs 10,490, aligning with the 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from Rs 5,157 to Rs 12,138, and has rebounded sharply from that zone. Additionally, the weekly RSI is rising above its reference line, reinforcing bullish momentum. The RSI’s breakout above a downward sloping trendline further confirms the stock’s positive momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 13,085 - Rs 13,300 levels.

Dalmia Bharat | Buy | Target Price: Rs 21,30-2,185 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,810

Dalmia Bharat has maintained strong medium-term support near Rs 1,650 since November 2022 and has recently rebounded sharply, indicating the onset of a fresh medium-term uptrend. The stock has given a breakout above a falling channel at 1,906, backed by a strong bullish candle. Elevated volume at the breakout highlights robust market participation, adding conviction to the move. It also closed above the weekly upper Bollinger Band, generating a medium-term buy signal. The weekly RSI continues to hold above its reference line, reinforcing the underlying bullish momentum. Analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 2,130-2,185 levels.

Navin Fluorine International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,805-4,985 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,110

Navin Fluorine has broken out above the Cup and Handle pattern at Rs 4,335 on the weekly chart, signalling the start of a medium-term uptrend. While volume remained muted during the pattern formation, a sharp pickup in volume at the breakout confirms strong market participation. The stock is trading above its key short and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day), reflecting a firm positive bias. The weekly RSI has also given a bullish crossover above its reference line, reinforcing upward momentum. A sustained move above 4,435 could ignite fresh buying interest and propel the stock to higher levels. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 4,805-4,985 levels.