Up 1,200% in 5 years! This multibagger stock hits new 52-week high today; here's why

Shares of Cupid surged by more than 3 per cent during Wednesday's trading session, reaching a new 52-week high. This rise followed the company's announcement of a strategic investment in GII Healthcare Investment. The investment marks Cupid's first entry into the Middle Eastern market, targeting healthcare opportunities there.

GII Healthcare Investment holds a notable minority equity stake in a prominent healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia. Gulf Islamic Investments, which manages GII, has over $3.5 billion in assets under management across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe, USA, and India. Cupid's venture is expected to leverage high-growth potential markets.

Shares of Cupid rose more than 3.4 per cent during the trading session on Wednesday to hit its 52-week high at Rs 138, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 3,700 crore. The smallcap count has surged more than 175 per cent in little more than 4 months from its 52-week low at Rs 50 hit on April 7, 2025.

The stock has gained more than 50 per cent in last one month period, while it up 86 per cent in the last three month period. The stock has soared more than 2,100 per cent from its covid-19 lows, while the stock has rallied over 1,200 per cent in the last five years period.

"We are proud to invest in the healthcare-focused investment vehicle of GII in this landmark partnership. This investment represents a secure, dollar-denominated asset, and lays the foundation for Cupid’s entry into the Gulf region," said Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid. Our personal care products, align strongly with the patient demographic in the GCC."

Cupid's move into the Middle Eastern market signifies a significant step in its expansion strategy, allowing the company to tap into a region with promising growth potential. This development is poised to strengthen its global market footprint and open new avenues for business growth.

Established in 1993, Cupid is a renowned Indian manufacturer of health and personal care products. Their portfolio includes male and female condoms, lubricants, diagnostic kits, and other FMCG items. The company's expansion into the Middle East aligns with its strategy to enhance global market presence and growth.