Up over 400% in one year! This multibagger stock hits all-time high post results

Shares of the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, Angel One Limited have delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in the last one year.

The stock jumped over 14 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,853.45 on BSE on Thursday after the company posted stellar March quarter earnings. The company's net profit doubled to Rs 204.7 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 FY21. Total revenue from operations increased by 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 671 crore during the quarter.

Angel One reported a net profit of Rs 624.8 crore in FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 296.9 crore in FY21. Total revenue from operations rose by 79 per cent to Rs 2,258.6 crore in FY22 over FY21.

"Angel One’s strong results are slightly better than our expectations. The year-on-year growth of revenue is 64 per cent and of EBTDA is 91 per cent. The net profit for the quarter is more than Rs. 200 crore and puts the company in sight of an annual net profit of Rs. 1000 crore. This strong performance of the company is a result of very solid execution in an extremely favorable demand environment," Abhay Agarwal, founder, and Fund Manager, Piper Serica told Business Today.

"The active clients grew even faster at 19.5 per cent. Focus on tech has enabled Angel One to scale and grow its user base rapidly. Financialization of savings is a secular, long-term trend and Angel One is right at the center of this," he added.

In the past one year, the share price has jumped from Rs 364 to Rs 1853.45, logging over 440 per cent return in this period. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 15,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Board of Directors have also recommended dividend of Rs 9.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each, as a combination of interim and final dividend, equivalent to over 37 per cent of consolidated profit after tax, for the quarter.

Commenting on Angel One’s performance, Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman MD said, “FY2022 has been a momentous year where India has achieved numerous milestones in Capital Markets, most notably, Highest-ever Gross Client Addition in a year, rising retail participation leading to record high daily turnover. This demonstrates growing financialisation of savings, and Angel is playing a pivotal role here."

Angel One Limited, (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on the NSE.

