Up to 348% return: 5 BSE smallcap stocks that gave investors solid returns in 6 months

For the past few months, Dalal Street has witnessed heightened volatility, with persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and concerns over tariffs keeping benchmark indices on edge. Despite the broader market uncertainty, several small-cap stocks swam against the tide, rewarding investors with multibagger returns over the last six months.

Here’s a look at five such counters on the BSE that delivered stellar gains.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd

Shares of BGR Energy Systems have delivered a staggering 348 per cent return in the last six months, surging from Rs 74.96 to Rs 336. The company, which manufactures capital equipment for power plants and petrochemical industries, has seen its market capitalization rise to Rs 2,424 crore. On Friday, the stock bucked any downward trend, closing with a solid 5 per cent gain at Rs 336.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd

Stallion India Fluorochemicals has been another strong performer, delivering a 319 per cent gain in six months. The stock rallied from Rs 72.88 to Rs 306.05 during this period. The company is engaged in the business of refrigerant and industrial gases, serving key sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. The stock, however, faced some selling pressure on Friday, closing 7.83 per cent lower at Rs 306.05, with a market cap of Rs 2,427 crore.

Cupid Ltd

Cupid Ltd has also created significant wealth for its investors, with its shares rallying 305per cent in six months from Rs 60.67 to Rs 246.20. The manufacturer of contraceptives, lubricant jellies, and diagnostic kits currently commands a market cap of Rs 6,609 crore. The stock continued its upward momentum on Friday, closing 2.48 per cent higher at Rs 246.20.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd

Delivering a robust 224 per cent return, Quality Power Electrical Equipments saw its share price climb from Rs 307.50 to Rs 996.75 in the past six months. The company, which manufactures power products and provides services for power generation and transmission, has a market cap of Rs 7,719 crore. On Friday's closing bell, the stock settled 1.34 per cent lower at Rs 996.75.

ASM Technologies Ltd

Rounding out the list is ASM Technologies Ltd, which gave investors a handsome 191 per cent return in six months. The scrip appreciated from Rs 1297.80 to Rs 3,779.20 in the said period. The company’s market capitalization stood at Rs 5,304 crore. The stock ended the week on a positive note, closing 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 3,779.20 on Friday.