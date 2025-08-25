Business Today
Gokaldas Exports shares fall 6% as US tariff hike looms

Gokaldas Exports shares fall 6% as US tariff hike looms

Gokaldas Exports' shares fell by 6% as President Trump's tariff hike looms, doubling penalties on Indian goods. The cotton exporter's leadership anticipates potential market diversification and seeks industry support.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  Updated Aug 25, 2025 3:41 PM IST
Gokaldas Exports shares fall 6% as US tariff hike looms The tariffs pose a significant challenge to the Indian textile sector, with high risk of losing market share in the US.
SUMMARY
  • Gokaldas Exports shares fell sharply before US tariff hike
  • US doubles tariff on Indian goods to 50 percent from August 27
  • Textile sector fears loss of US market share due to tariffs

Shares of Gokaldas Exports, a leading cotton exporter, fell by up to 6% on Monday ahead of the impending US tariff hike slated for August 27. This follows President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, effectively doubling the existing trade penalty to 50%. This development could adversely impact India's export figures to the US, which currently stands at $87 billion, accounting for approximately 2.2% of the national GDP.

The tariffs pose a significant challenge to the Indian textile sector, with high risk of losing market share in the US.

The immediate concern is for MSMEs, which could face difficulties without ease of financing or working capital relief. As the tariffs come into effect, there is an urgent call for governmental support and structural reforms to ensure long-term competitiveness.

Earlier, Jefferies analyst Mahesh Nandurkar had warned that the new tariff rate could put a large majority of India's $87 billion worth of exports to the US, equivalent to 2.2% of GDP, at risk.

Only pharmaceutical and electronics exports, which amount to roughly 30% of India's shipments to the US, remain exempt for now. Most impacted sectors from the US tariffs will be textiles, chemicals, auto ancillaries, and fisheries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 3:33 PM IST
