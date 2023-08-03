Vedanta, IRFC, Reliance Power, Suzlon Energy shares top volume chart on NSE

Vedanta topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was down 7.40 per cent at Rs 252, as 20,34,13,450 shares worth Rs 5,238.71 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.35 am. There were media reports that suggested a promoter group entity Twin Star Holdings was looking to offload 4.3 per cent stake in the mining company for Rs 4,136 crore. This the report suggested was a part of Vedanta's plan to reduce debts.

IRFC shares surged 8.82 per cent to Rs 43.20. A total of 17,25,47,580 IRFC shares worth Rs 734 crore changed hands so far.

Reliance Power shares fell 2.48 per cent to Rs 17.70, as 17,25,47,580 shares worth Rs 213 crore changed hands. Shares of Suzlon Energy dropped 2.97 per cent to Rs 17.95. A total of 5,54,80,329 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 100 crore changed hands.

Shares of Vodafone Idea were trading flat at Rs 7.90. A total of 3,46,11,999 Vodafone Idea shares changed hands worth Rs 24 crore. Zomato fell 1.53 per cent to Rs 83.75 as 2,80,09,597 shares worth Rs 233 crore changed hands. Jaiprakash Power Ventures, YES Bank, Ujjivan SFB, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NTPC and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were among other stock that saw high volumes in Wednesday's trade.

In turnover terms as well, Vedanta led the chart. It was followed by IRFC. Private lender HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 656 crore while aviation stock InterGlobe Aviation saw Rs 522 crore in turnover. Titan Company, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Thursday's trade. These stocks gained up to 5 per cent.