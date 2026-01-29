Vedanta Q3 earnings: Net profit surges 60% at Rs 7,807 crore; revenue rises 19%

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited on Thursday reported a robust set of financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The mining conglomerate posted a net profit of Rs 7,807 crore, registering a jump of 60 per cent compared to Rs 4,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed 19 per cent to Rs 45,899 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 16,742 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

EBITDA surged 37 per cent to Rs 6,866 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 5,013 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 29.4 per cent year-on-year, mirroring the stability seen in the previous fiscal year's third quarter.

The company highlighted the approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its demerger scheme on December 16, 2025.

Vedanta noted that the total dividend declared for the financial year 2025-26 currently stands at Rs 23 per equity share.



The company also launched an offer for sale (OFS) for its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc. Vedanta offered up to 33.5 million equity shares, representing 0.79 per cent of the total outstanding shares, with an option to retain oversubscription. The non-retail portion, which opened on January 28, 2026, saw strong demand, leading to a revision of the OFS size to 42.82 million shares, the company said.



Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta, said that the aluminium business posted its strongest EBITDA margin, while Zinc India recorded record mined and refined metal output.

"Alongside the landmark approval for the demerger into five pure-play entities, these results demonstrate our strong operational momentum and readiness to unlock long-term value as we advance Vedanta's 2.0 journey," Misra added.