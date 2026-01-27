Business Today
Vedanta to pare stake in Hindustan Zinc, announces offer for sale 

The announcement of the OFS comes after a 51% rally in Hindustan Zinc stock in three months.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 27, 2026 5:17 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it has approved the sale of up to 1.59% stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS) route. The proposed stake sale by Vedanta involves up to 6.7 crore equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, representing 1.59% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

"We wish to inform you that the duly authorized Committee of Directors of Vedanta Limited (“Committee”) has, today i.e. January 27, 2026 at around 04:15 PM IST, approved the sale of upto 6,70,00,000 equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Limited (“HZL”), representing 1.59% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of HZL, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with applicable laws and the circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the stock exchanges," said Vedanta. 

At Tuesday's closing price of Rs 726.50 per share, shares proposed for sale via the OFS route are valued at approximately Rs 4,868 crore. The announcement of the OFS comes after a 51% rally in Hindustan Zinc stock in three months. 

At the end of December 2025 quarter, Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s promoters, led by Vedanta Ltd, owned 61.84% of the equity. 

The firm is yet to announce its Q3 earnings. In its Q3 business updates, the firm reported record output across multiple businesses. In the aluminium segment, the company logged its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production at 620 kilotonnes, up 1% year-on-year, and alumina production at 794 kilotonnes, up 57% 

In its Zinc business, the company logged its highest-ever third-quarter mined metal production at 276 kilotonnes, up 4% year-on-year, and refined metal production at 270 kilotonnes, also up 4%.

 Shares of  Vedanta closed  3.19% higher at Rs 705.65 and Hindustan Zinc stock ended  4% higher at Rs 726.60 on BSE today. The announcement was  made after market hours. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:17 PM IST
