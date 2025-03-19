VIL, Ola Electric shares lead NSE volumes; BSE, MobiKwik, Tanla Platforms jump up to 15% on high turnover

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), YES Bank Ltd, Tata Steel, One MobiKwik Systems Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd were among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Wednesday's trade. BSE Ltd, Zomato Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd, Tanla Platforms and Zomato Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd were some of the stocks leading the NSE turnover chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares climbed 4.65 per cent to Rs 7.43 on NSE, as 23,80,22,463 shares worth Rs 176 crore changed hands. The stock gained as the telecom operator launched 5G services in Mumbai, with an introductory offer provides unlimited 5G data for subscribers on plans starting at Rs 299.

Ola Electric Mobility advanced 3.28 per cent to Rs 54.50. A total of 7,77,38,344 shares worth Rs 425 crore changed hands. Kotak Institutional Equities expects Ola Electric to see improvement in profitability in the coming quarters, owing to cost-cutting initiatives, but expects the volume uptick will fall below the Street’s expectations.

JP Power soared 10.39 per cent to Rs 14.77, as 5,30,92,700 shares worth Rs 76 crore changed hands.

YES Bank shares rose 2.92 per cent to Rs 16.92 apiece, as 4,67,50,727 shares worth Rs 78 crore got changed hands.

Tata Steel gained 2.32 per cent to Rs 158.25, as 4,29,59,481 shares worth Rs 678` crore changed hands. Steel stocks were in focus today as the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended a temporary tax or safeguard duty of 12 per cent on some steel products for 200 days, in a bid to curb imports.

One MobiKwik Systems added 13.29 per cent to Rs 337.55 as 3,91,21,246 shares worth Rs 1,298 crore changed hands. It was followed by Suzlon Energy, which saw 3,81,08,906 shares changing hands. This PSU stock rose 3.4 per cent to Rs 56.85.

Zomato shares rose 3.03 per cent to Rs 224.81 as 3,62,28,716 shares changed hands. SAIL, Reliance Power, NTPC, NMDC and HCC were some of the stocks that gained amid high NSE volumes.

BSE led the chart with Rs 1,378 crore turnover. It was followed by One MobiKwik Systems, Zomato (Rs 824 crore), Mazagon Dock (Rs 689 crore) Ltd and Tata Steel (Rs 681 crore).

