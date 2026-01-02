Warren Buffett indicator hits 138%; should stock investors be concerned?

India’s market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio rose to 138 per cent as of December 31, 2025, compared with 135 per cent a year earlier, NSE’s Annual Highlights showed. The metric, commonly referred to as the Buffett indicator after legendary investor Warren Buffett, has remained above the 100 per cent threshold, a level widely viewed as signalling market overvaluation. Buffett, who stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway’s chief executive after six decades, has long cited the indicator as a broad gauge of equity market valuation.

That said, there have been instances when equity markets globally traded well above traditional comfort zones for extended periods. For instance, the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio for the US stood at 222 per cent in December, surpassing the dot-com peak range of about 136 per cent to 212 per cent and well above historical averages of around 80 per cent to 100 per cent.

Systematix Research, in a note dated December 29, said elevated valuation indicators do not necessarily signal an imminent market correction, particularly when supported by strong earnings growth, ample liquidity and favourable macroeconomic conditions.

In the case of India, Axis Securities noted that the ratio quite above its long-term average of 81 per cent, rebased after the FY25 GDP of Rs 324 lakh crore released by the government on February 1, 2025.

"However, at projected levels of nominal GDP for FY26, the m-cap to GDP ratio translates into 125 per cent (fairly valued)," the brokerage noted.

As per the Union Budget 2025-26, the FY26 GDP assumption is pegged at Rs 356.97 lakh crore.

Axis Securities finds the prevailig earnings momentum similar to FY10 earnings, immediately after the GFC crisis, which led to to the market cap to GDP ratio of 95-98 per cent. "With a positive earnings momentum in the current cycle, we will likely see higher m-cap-to-GDP ratio levels in the upcoming quarters," it said.

India’s market cap-to-GDP ratio has been volatile, plummeting to 57 per cent (of FY20 GDP) in March 2020 from 80 per cent in FY19 and then sharply rebounding to 132 per cent in FY24 and 126 per cent in FY25.

MOFSL said it has a positive outlook on Indian equities and believe that Indian markets are well-poised to retrace the underperformance of 2025, supported by better earnings prospects, supportive domestic macros, and an improved geopolitical situation.

Valuations are reasonable, with Nifty trading at 21.2 times, near its LPA of 20.8 times, and any evidence of earnings growth pickup should help valuations expand, MOFSL said.

"The prevalent concerns of lower nominal GDP materially affecting corporate profit growth appear overblown to us, as corporate earnings are influenced by multiple factors beyond broad economic growth, which possesses limited explanatory power for corporate earnings growth," it said.