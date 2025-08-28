Whirlpool, Zee Entertainment, Bikaji Foods, NBCC shares to turn ex-dividend on August 29

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, and NBCC (India) Ltd are among a dozen stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 29, Friday.

The Zee Entertainment, at its meeting held on May 8, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.43 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 29 is the record date for the same, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Whirlpool board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 29 is the record date for the same, the company told stock exchanges.

The Bikaji Foods board had recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on October 16.

The NBCC (India) board had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.14 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for approval by members at the 65th AGM. August 29 is the record date for the same.

Advertisement

Engineers India Ltd (Rs 2.00 per share), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (Rs 0.07 per share), Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Rs 10 per share), Nitin Spinners Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd (Rs 5 per share), and Harsha Engineers International Ltd (Rs 1 per share) are among the stocks that would turn ex-dividend on August 29, Friday.

Meanwhile, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd and SGL Resources Ltd are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 29, Friday.

On Thursday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled lower. Sensex was down 705.97 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 80,080.57. Nifty50 fell 211.15 points, or 0.85 per cent, to settle at 24,500.90.