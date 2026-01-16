Wipro Q3 results: Net profit slips 4% to Rs 3,119 crore; announces Rs 6 dividend

Leading IT services major Wipro Ltd on Friday reported its numbers for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. While the company saw its top-line grow, profitability remained under pressure compared to the year-ago period.

On Friday, shares of Wipro settled 2.59 per cent higher at Rs 266.90 on BSE.

The Bengaluru-headquartered software exporter posted a consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of Rs 3,119 crore for the quarter under review, marking a decline of 3.9 per cent from Rs 3,246 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s revenue from operations witnessed an uptick. Wipro reported revenue of Rs 23,556 crore for the December quarter, a rise of 3.7 per cent against Rs 22,697 crore in the same period last year.

Rewarding its shareholders, the Wipro Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each.

The company has fixed Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for this payout. The dividend is scheduled to be credited on or before February 14, 2026.

The IT Services segment continued to be the heavy lifter. The 'Americas 1' market unit generated revenue of Rs 7,781 crore, up from Rs 7,201 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the 'Europe' market unit reported revenue of Rs 6,240 crore, showing growth from Rs 5,928 crore last year.