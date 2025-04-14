scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Wipro Q4 results on Wednesday, April 16; earnings preview

Feedback

Wipro Q4 results on Wednesday, April 16; earnings preview

Wipro Q4 earnings: HDFC Institutional Equities expects Wipro to report 18.3 per cent YoY rise at Rs 3,353 crore for the quarter ended March 30 on 2.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 22,672 crore.

Wipro Q4: Nuvama sees Wipro's profit growing 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,233 crore. It sees revenue rising 1.3 per cent to Rs 22,491. Ebit margin is seen at 17.6 per cent. Wipro Q4: Nuvama sees Wipro's profit growing 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,233 crore. It sees revenue rising 1.3 per cent to Rs 22,491. Ebit margin is seen at 17.6 per cent.

Wipro, which is scheduled to report March quarter results on Wednesday, April 16, is seen clocking 14-22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit on 2.2.5 flattish sales.

HDFC Institutional Equities expects Wipro to report 18.3 per cent YoY rise at Rs 3,353 crore for the quarter ended March 30 on 2.1 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 22,672 crore. InCred Equities sees 22 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,463 crore on 2.5 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 2,276.70 crore. A ramp-up of deals could help Wipro achieve flattish IT services revenue in CC terms, it said adding that rupee depreciation and operating efficiency could help offset deal transition costs. This brokerage sees Wipro's Ebit margin at 17.5 per cent.


Kotak said it sees Wipro’s Q1 guidance in the range of minus 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent QoQ. It believes that a deterioration in demand would lead to revenue decline of 0.5 per cent in CC terms on QoQ basis, toward the lower end of minus 1 per cent to 1 per cent range of guidance.

"We forecast stable EBIT margin with benefit from rupee depreciation, offset by lack of operating leverage/revenue decline. We expect large deal TCV to be in $1.6-1.8 billion range, taking into consideration Phoenix mega-deal," it said.

Nuvama sees Wipro's profit growing 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,233 crore. It sees revenue rising 1.3 per cent to Rs 22,491. Ebit margin is seen at 17.6 per cent.

"We expect IT Services revenue growth of minus 0.4 per cent QoQ in CC and minus 1 per cent QoQ in dollar terms Margins are likely to largely remain flat QoQ. We expect Wipro to give minus 1 per cent to 1 per cent CC QoQ revenue growth guidance for Q1FY26. We will look for update on consultancy business and deal execution," Nuvama said.

Investors would keenly follow the state of discretionary spending by clients in light of recent macro deterioration; spending in financial services accounts noting Wipro's high discretionary exposure to the vertical; rationale for realignment of services line to a new structure; and positioning in cost take-out and vendor consolidation deals where Wipro can be vulnerable, analysts said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 14, 2025, 4:27 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Wipro Ltd
Wipro Ltd