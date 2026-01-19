Wipro shares tumble nearly 8% after Q3 results; what analysts say

Shares of Wipro Ltd witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, tumbling 7.95 per cent to settle at Rs 246, after the IT major announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26) over the weekend.

The Bengaluru-based software exporter reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to equity shareholders) of Rs 3,119 crore for the December quarter, down 7 per cent from Rs 3,358 crore in the same period last year.

On the revenue front, Wipro posted growth, with revenue from operations rising 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23,556 crore, compared with Rs 22,697 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Alongside the results, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 2. The board fixed January 27 as the record date for the dividend, which will be paid on or before February 14.

Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Wipro's Q3 performance was below expectations but highlighted the company's strong balance sheet and cash position. He noted that long-term investors could continue to hold the stock and consider accumulating it at lower levels.

From a technical perspective, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock appeared weak on charts. He cautioned that Wipro shares could slip towards the Rs 230 level, while Rs 260 may act as a near-term resistance zone.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 72.65 per cent stake in the company.