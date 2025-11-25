Yatra Online shares in focus on Dhruv Shringi’s elevation as Chairman, Siddhartha Gupta named CEO

Shares of Yatra Online are in focus on Tuesday after the company in a filing to stock exchanges said its board accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Shringi due to personal reasons, with effect from the close of business hours on November 24, 2025. Shringi has been appointed as a Chairman of the board of directors of the company, with effect from the conclusion of aforesaid meeting. He would continue as the Whole-Time Director of the company. Yatra Online said its board has considered and approved the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as the Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from November 25, 2025.

In his resignation, Shringi said: "I kindly request the Board of Directors of the Company to take my resignation on record and initiate the necessary filing/ recordal related formalities in this regard. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the members of the Board of Directors of the company for their unwavering support and cooperation during my tenure. rt has been a privilege to serve the company, and I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities and experiences I have gained."

In the case of Siddhartha, he was the President of Mercer India, a business of Marsh McLennan. Under his leadership, Mercer India became the country’s largest people advisory firm, working with almost all leading global and Indian conglomerates on their people practices.

Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Mettl, the talent assessment arm of

Mercer. Siddhartha joined Mettl in 2016, when it was a promising Indian start-up, and helped build it into a globally recognized entity, Yatra Online said.

"He successfully led its transition into Mercer Mettl, which became India’s largest online assessment company and one of Mercer’s fastest growing business lines worldwide. Earlier in his career, Mr. Siddhartha held leadership roles at SAP and HP, where he built and scaled

multiple business verticals over a career spanning more than two decades," it said.

