YES Bank, RIL, Wipro, Union Bank among stocks to watch out for today

Business Today
Stocks to watch out for today: YES Bank, Union Bank, RIL, Wipro and more

Indian benchmark indices settled flat on Friday after a choppy trading session. Buying in IT and FMCG blue chips countered selling in realty, metal and auto stocks.

Sensex added merely 22.71 points, 0.04 per cent, to end the week at 59,655.06, while NSE's Nifty50 settled flat, just 0.40 points up to 17,624.05 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Wipro

The IT major said that it would consider a share buyback proposal on April 27 along with the release of its March quarter report card.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank clocked a 30% rise in net profit at Rs 9,122 crore for the quarter ended March against the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

RIL

Reliance Industries reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 to Rs 19,299 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 2% year-on-year to Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC has received a final approval from Sebi for change in control of the company due to change in co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, on account of amalgamation of HDFC with and into HDFC Bank.

Union Bank

The board will meet on 26 April to discuss and approve the capital plan of the Bank by way of various modes.

IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

Shares of IndusInd Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Persistent Systems are in focus as the companies will announce their quarterly results today.

YES Bank

Yes Bank’s net profit fell 45% year-on-year to Rs 202 crore from Rs 367 crore the company reported in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

Also read: Reliance Industries shares: RIL stock may rally up to 83%! What JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley say post Q4 results

Also read: Wipro shares in focus as IT firm to consider share buyback on April 27: History, Q4 results, stock returns & more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 24, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
