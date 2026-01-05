YES Bank shares in focus after Q3 business updates; check details

YES Bank Q3 business updates: Shares of YES Bank Ltd will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, January 05 after the private lender announced its business update for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. YES Bank shared its business updates on Saturday, January 03.

As per the provisional business figures shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, YES Bank's loans and advances increased 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,57,508 crore from Rs 2,44,834 crore in December 2024, and grew 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 2,50,212 crore in September 2025.

The private sector lender's deposits stood at Rs 2,92,484 crore, up 5.5 per cent YoY from Rs 2,77,224 crore, though slightly lower by 1.3 per cent QoQ from Rs 2,96,276 crore. Certificate of deposits (CDs) inched up marginally to Rs 990 crore from Rs 987 crore in the previous quarter.

YES Bank’s current and savings accounts (CASA) ratio reached Rs 99,443 crore, signaling an 8.5 per cent YoY increase, with a CASA ratio including CDs at 34 per cent, up from 33.1 per cent on a year ago basis. It stood at 33.7 per cent for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

YES Bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio improved to 88 per cent from 84.5 per cent QoQ, compared to 88.3 per cent in December 2024. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 123.8 per cent for the quarter, compared with 125.1 per cent in the previous quarter and 133.2 per cent a year ago.

Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 22.29 on Friday, rising 3.72 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 70,000 crore. The stock has gained nearly 12 per cent in the last six months period, while the stock is up 18 per cent in the last one year. It has remained largely flat in the last one month period.