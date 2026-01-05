Top stocks in news: Coal India, AEL, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, YES Bank, Dixon Tech, Sobha

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Friday led by strong domestic like strong auto sales numbers ahead of Q3 earnings later this month. BSE Sensex jumped 573.41 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 85,762.01, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 182 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 26,328.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 05, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Companies including KSH International, Axita Cotton and CDG Petchem shall release quarterly earnings on today, that is Monday, January 5. Shares of Orient Technologies shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Silgo Retail shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Coal India: The state-run coal mining major's subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL), will launch a Rs 1,071-crore IPO on January 9, with a price band of Rs 21–23 per share.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship firm has launched its third public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90 percent per annum. The issue will open on January 6 and close on January 19. The Rs 1,000-crore issue comprises a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 500 crore.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFCs net loans booked grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 13.90, while AUM increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 4.85 lakh crore. Deposit book rose 3.20 per cent YoY to Rs 71,000 crore. Customer franchise increased 4.76 million.

Vedanta: The metal miner's aluminium production rose 1 per cent YoY to 6.2 lakh tonnes, while Zinc saleable metal grew 4 per cent YoY to 2.7 lakh tonnes. Silver production dropped 1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.58 lakh tonnes.

YES Bank: The private lender's gross net advances rose 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2.57 lakh crore, while its total deposits grew 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2.92 lakh crore for the September 2025 quarter.

Dixon Technologies: The EMS manufacturer's subsidiaries, Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) and Dixon Electroconnect, have been granted approval by the Government of India under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme for the manufacturing of Camera Module Sub-assemblies and Optical Transceiver-SFPs, respectively.

Sobha: The real estate player's total sales value zoomed 52.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,115.2 crore, while sales value surged 45.44 per cent to Rs 1,817.9 crore. New sales area dropped 1.7 per cent YoY to 1.37 million sq feet and average price realisation increased 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 15,436 per sq feet.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal miner's metal production rose 4 per cent YoY to 2.76 lakh tonnes, while saleable metal production grew 4 per cent YoY to 2.7 lakh tonnes. Refined zinc production increased 8 per cent YoY to 2.21 lakh tonnes and refined lead production fell 11 per cent YoY to 49,000 tonnes.

Amber Enterprises India: Ascent-K Circuit and Shogini Technoarts, step-down subsidiaries of the company, have received formal approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Bandhan Bank: The private lender's gross net advances increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, while its total deposits increased 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.56 crore for the September 2025 quarter. CASA dropped 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 42,730 crore, while CASA ratio fell to 27.26 per cent for the quarter.

Corona Remedies: The recently listed pharma company reported a 21.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at 52.3 crore, while revenue rose 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 361.1 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter increased 21.7 per cent YoY to Rs 78.47 crore, with margins improving 120 basis points to 21.7 per cent for the quarter.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The state-run lender's total business zoomed 13.34 per cent YoY to Rs 2.72 lakh crore, while total deposits jumped 10.58 per cent YoY to Rs 1.55 lakh crore. Its CASA deposits rose 1.25 per cent YoY to Rs 68,736 crore, while CASA ratio dropped 44.10 per cent for the quarter.

Royal Orchid Hotels: The hospitality company has announced the signing of a new leisure property in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The upcoming Regenta Hotel, Jodhpur, will be operated under a hotel management agreement.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The private lender's gross net advances increased 15.86 per cent YoY to Rs 43,269 crore, while its total deposits increased 7.24 per cent YoY to Rs 43,668 crore for the September 2025 quarter. CASA jumped 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 12,886 crore, while CASA ratio increased to 30 per cent for the quarter.

Seamec: The state-run company’s vessel SEAMEC AGASTYA has commenced its charter with HAL Offshore under the ongoing contract for ONGC, effective January 2.

NIBE: The defence player has entered into a supply contract with the Indian Army for the manufacturing and supply of ground equipment, accessories, ESP, and ammunition for a universal rocket launcher system capable of integrating multiple rocket types, including rockets with long-range strike capabilities of 150 km and 300 km, valued at Rs 292.69 crore.

Kiri Industries: The dyes & pigment maker has received the full consideration of $689.03 million following the sale of its entire 37.57 percent stake in DyStar Global Holdings (Singapore), marking the successful conclusion of a long-running legal dispute before the Singapore courts.