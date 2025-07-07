YES Bank shares slide for 4th straight session; what should investors do?

Shares of YES Bank Ltd continued to slip for the fourth consecutive session in Monday's trade. The stock shed 0.21 per cent to close at Rs 20.01. At this price, it has slipped 4.80 per cent in the past one month.

The private bank recently announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded its ratings on infrastructure bonds and Tier-II bonds from CARE A+ to CARE AA-, with a stable outlook. Additionally, the agency has reaffirmed its CARE A1+ rating on the bank's certificate of deposits.

In its operational update for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), the lender reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in loans and advances, rising to Rs 2,41,355 crore from Rs 2,29,565 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, loans and advances declined 2 per cent from Rs 2,46,188 crore.

The bank's CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) deposits grew 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 90,347 crore, up from Rs 81,567 crore. That said, CASA deposits were down from Rs 97,480 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025. The CASA ratio improved to 87.5 per cent in Q1 FY26, compared to 86.6 per cent in Q1 FY25 and 86.5 per cent in Q4 FY25.

Total deposits grew 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,75,921 crore, compared to Rs 2,65,072 crore a year earlier. On a QoQ basis, deposits declined 3 per cent from Rs 2,84,525 crore as of December 31, 2025. The bank also reported an improvement in its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 135.7 per cent sequentially, while it remained steady on an annual basis.

Technically, YES Bank is finding support in the Rs 20–19 range. A decisive breakout above Rs 21 would be essential to confirm further upside momentum. That said, an analyst said the stock has turned slightly bullish, indicating early signs of a potential upward move.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), noted that the stock has formed a lower top on daily charts, facing resistance around Rs 20.60. "It has declined due to profit booking, with the next support expected in the Rs 19.30–19.50 range. Sustaining above this support zone is crucial to maintain the current bias. A decisive breakout above Rs 20.60 would be needed to strengthen the overall trend and potentially trigger further upside in the days ahead," he also said.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "YES Bank stock price is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 19.97. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 20.5 could lead to an upside target of Rs 23 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support on the counter will be at Rs 19 and resistance at Rs 21. "A decisive move above Rs 21 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 23. The expected trading range will be between Rs 19 and Rs 23 for the short term," Patel added.