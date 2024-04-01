Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.68% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,255.20, up 1.75%. The day's high was ₹3,291.80 and low was ₹3,207.85, and the total traded volume stood at 1,292,275.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd share price chart today
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.67%; m-cap at 3.71 Lakh Crore
The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,591.10. At last count, the stock was up 1.81% at ₹3,250.00.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
1,056,662 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 1,056,662 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:34:23 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 96.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 9.93 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 526,646.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock up 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share gained 2.63% today, the scip is up 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.