Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.57% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 02, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Live: The Adani Enterprises Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Enterprises Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,252.10, up 1.72%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,350.00 and ₹1,671.55 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Enterprises Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.71 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Enterprises Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,267.35, up 0.57%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 Apr 2024, 3:37:07 PM IST

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,267.35, up 0.53%. The day's high was ₹3,285.00 and low was ₹3,240.00, and the total traded volume stood at 868,022.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:09 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:09 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST

The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,671.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.17% at ₹3,251.45.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST

595,055 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands

The Trading company saw 595,055 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:33:27 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,671.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.30% at ₹3,255.60.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST

At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 97.92 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.11 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST

434,769 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands

The Trading company saw 434,769 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST

The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 371,485.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST

Adani Enterprises Ltd stock up 2.28% in 5 days

While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share gained 2.63% today, the scip is up 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.
