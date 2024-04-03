Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.00% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:42:37 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,238.00, down 1.00%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,238.00, down 1.03%. The day's high was ₹3,260.15 and low was ₹3,222.00, and the total traded volume stood at 1,152,898.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd share price chart today
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.96%; m-cap at 3.69 Lakh Crore
The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,671.55. At last count, the stock was down 1.00% at ₹3,238.05.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
809,581 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 809,581 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:33:10 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,671.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.44% at ₹3,245.00.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 98.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.16 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 353,779.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock down 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share lost 2.63% today, the scip is down 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.