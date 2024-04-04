Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.51% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,210.80, down 0.51%
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,220.00, down 0.83%. The day's high was ₹3,273.00 and low was ₹3,201.70, and the total traded volume stood at 1,403,284.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd share price chart today
04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.14%; m-cap at 3.68 Lakh Crore
The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,671.55. At last count, the stock was down 0.04% at ₹3,226.10.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST
1,056,810 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 1,056,810 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:31:59 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 97.45 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.06 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 441,920.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock up 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share gained 2.63% today, the scip is up 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.88% intraday against a 0.88% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.