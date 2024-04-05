Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.38% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,224.80, up 0.22%
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,217.90, up 0.38%. The day's high was ₹3,234.00 and low was ₹3,178.95, and the total traded volume stood at 754,948.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,671.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.13% at ₹3,220.00.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
438,040 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 438,040 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:32:46 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 96.72 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 9.98 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 298,973.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock down 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share lost 2.63% today, the scip is down 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.60% intraday against a 0.60% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.