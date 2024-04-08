Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.08% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,236.00, down 0.08%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,236.00, down 0.20%. The day's high was ₹3,243.50 and low was ₹3,197.20, and the total traded volume stood at 577,389.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd share price chart today
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
Here's how Adani Enterprises Ltd price chart looks like today
08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.48%; m-cap at 3.66 Lakh Crore
The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,688.15. At last count, the stock was down 0.46% at ₹3,207.45.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
399,734 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 399,734 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
Here's how Adani Enterprises Ltd price chart looks like today
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,688.15. At last count, the stock was down 0.36% at ₹3,218.00.
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 97.04 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.02 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
Here's how Adani Enterprises Ltd price chart looks like today
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
267,929 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 267,929 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 226,074.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock down 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share lost 2.63% today, the scip is down 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.