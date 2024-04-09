Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.95% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,202.60, down 0.95%
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,202.60, down 0.79%. The day's high was ₹3,251.00 and low was ₹3,185.00, and the total traded volume stood at 833,132.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.15%; m-cap at 3.63 Lakh Crore
The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,760.60. At last count, the stock was down 0.88% at ₹3,186.20.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
619,649 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 619,649 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:31:31 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 97.11 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.02 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 392,024.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock down 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share lost 2.63% today, the scip is down 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.