Adani Enterprises Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.28% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares close at ₹3,245.00, up 1.13%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed at ₹3,245.00, up 1.26%. The day's high was ₹3,254.60 and low was ₹3,192.50, and the total traded volume stood at 1,440,045.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.08%; m-cap at 3.69 Lakh Crore
The Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has lost 2.63% in 1 day, lost 2.28% in the 1 week, gained 1.33% in 1 month, gained 28.64% 3 months, gained 20.07% in 6 months, lost 15.65% in 1 year, gained 78.11% in 3 years, and gained 82.72% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,760.60. At last count, the stock was up 1.02% at ₹3,236.80.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
788,866 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 788,866 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,350.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,760.60. At last count, the stock was up 0.71% at ₹3,219.00.
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock Summary
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Enterprises Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.20, Adani Enterprises Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 96.30 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 9.94 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
234,287 Adani Enterprises Ltd shares change hands
The Trading company saw 234,287 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Enterprises Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 184,174.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd stock up 2.28% in 5 days
While the Adani Enterprises Ltd share gained 2.63% today, the scip is up 1.33% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 20.07% and one-year return of 15.65%.
10 Apr 2024, 10:01:09 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Adani Enterprises Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.35% intraday against a 0.35% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
10 Apr 2024, 9:49:02 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 9:30:50 AM IST
Want to know how Adani Enterprises Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
10 Apr 2024, 9:02:35 AM IST
How Adani Enterprises Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
10 Apr 2024, 8:48:27 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,742.50 points higher at 494.28, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,666.30.
10 Apr 2024, 8:32:18 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 09, 2024,Adani Enterprises Ltd`s stock closed 0.81% lower at ₹3,198.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹1,760.60, and the 52-week high reached ₹3,350.00.
10 Apr 2024, 8:04:05 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹3,185.00 and went up to a high of ₹3,251.00 during the previous trading session on Apr 09, 2024.
10 Apr 2024, 8:02:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Enterprises Ltd. The Adani Enterprises Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Enterprises Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹3,198.45, down 0.81%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,350.00 and ₹1,760.60 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Enterprises Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.65 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Enterprises Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
