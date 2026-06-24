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Adani AGM LIVE: Operation Sindoor, rights issue, Adani Power, capex, future roadmap - Top highlights, announcements from Gautam Adani speech

Adani AGM LIVE: Operation Sindoor, rights issue, Adani Power, capex, future roadmap - Top highlights, announcements from Gautam Adani speech

Business Today Desk | Updated  Jun 24, 2026 11:39 AM IST

Adani Group AGM 2026 LIVE updates, news, latest announcements: On Wednesday, 24th June 2026, at the Annual General Meeting 2026, Chairman Gautam Adani shared the Group’s progress, key milestones and achievements in the past one year. In his address, he shared his perspective on the opportunities ahead and the values that continue to shape Adani Group’s vision for its next phase of growth. You can track all the LIVE updates from Adani Group AGM 2026 here:-
Adani Group AGM 2026 LIVE updates, news, announcements: You can track all the LIVE updates from annual general meeting here and WATCH LIVE streaming of Chairman Gautam Adani's address:-Adani Group AGM 2026 LIVE updates, news, announcements: You can track all the LIVE updates from annual general meeting here and WATCH LIVE streaming of Chairman Gautam Adani's address:-

Adani Group AGM 2026 LIVE updates, news, latest announcements: On Wednesday, 24th June 2026, at the Annual General Meeting 2026, Chairman Gautam Adani shared the Group’s progress, key milestones and achievements in the past one year. In his address, he shared his perspective on the opportunities ahead and the values that continue to shape Adani Group’s vision for its next phase of growth. You can track all the LIVE updates from Adani Group AGM 2026 here:-

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Jun 24, 2026 11:39 AM IST

Adani AGM 2026 LIVE: Gautam Adani speech highlights

Check big highlights, key announcements from Gautam Adani speech at Adani AGM 2026. Important points listed here.

Jun 24, 2026 11:34 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE news and updates

“Years that define conviction and resilience.” - says Gautam Adani at AGM 2026. Focus on infrastructure expansion, energy security, and long-term nation-building. Here the key takeaways.

Jun 24, 2026 11:33 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE news - Big announcements

Gautam Adani highlights strong operational and financial performance at AGM 2026. From cement expansion to aerospace ambitions, Adani Group is scaling across sectors.

Jun 24, 2026 11:32 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE 2026 announcements

At Adani Group AGM 2026, Gautam Adani outlined organisational transformation at AGM 2026. Focussing on simplifying structure, strengthening contractor partnerships, and prioritising workforce dignity, says the Chairman.

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Jun 24, 2026 11:30 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE 2026

Gautam Adani highlighted ESG and social impact focus at AGM 2026 - Adani Foundation now reaches 10 million people across India, says the Chairman.

Jun 24, 2026 11:29 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE: Chairman on Adani Power


Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at Adani AGM 2026: Adani Power is undertaking a capital expenditure programme of more than Rs 2 lakh crore and aims to expand its generation capacity to 45 gigawatts over the next five years.

Jun 24, 2026 10:55 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE updates

 

Gautam Adani says Adani Group is strengthening logistics and infra scale. From ports to data centres, Adani is scaling fast. 500 million tonnes handled, 1 billion target ahead.
 

Jun 24, 2026 10:51 AM IST

Adani AGM 2026 LIVE

Gautam Adani in AGM 2026 highlights strong operational and financial performance at AGM 2026 -  From cement expansion to aerospace ambitions, Adani Group is scaling across sectors.

Jun 24, 2026 10:44 AM IST

Adani AGM 2026

Record Rs 1.5 lakh crore capex highlights scale, with focus on integrating physical assets with AI-led capabilities - says Gautam Adani at Adani AGM 2026

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Jun 24, 2026 10:43 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE

Gautam Adani outlines dual growth engines at AGM 2026, Infrastructure and Intelligence.
 

Jun 24, 2026 10:42 AM IST

Adani AGM 2026 LIVE

Gautam Adani has a message for shareholders. Track live updates, key announcements, growth plans, capex guidance, debt outlook and major takeaways

Jun 24, 2026 10:42 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE 2026 updates

Gautam Adani highlights aggressive expansion across power, hydro, nuclear, and gas underscores long-term energy strategy.

Jun 24, 2026 10:41 AM IST

Gautam Adani highlights strong execution across businesses at AGM 2026.

Jun 24, 2026 10:38 AM IST

Adani AGM 2026 LIVE

Gautam Adani is making multiple announcements at AGM 2026 address

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Jun 24, 2026 10:33 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE


Integrated assets powering next-gen growth, says Gautam Adani in Adani Group 2026 AGM address 

Jun 24, 2026 10:30 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE: Gautam Adani on Operation Sindoor

Our drones supported our armed forces in 'Operation Sindoor' when it mattered the most - says Gautam Adani 

Jun 24, 2026 10:28 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE: Gautam Adani on rights issue

Rights issue was a credibility test for Adani Group - says Gautam Adani citing largest ever rights issue executed

Jun 24, 2026 10:27 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE

We advanced as an integrated infra platform - says Gautam Adani 

Jun 24, 2026 10:27 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE


Adani Power aiming largest ever capex in India - says Gautam Adani 

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Jun 24, 2026 10:25 AM IST

Adani AGM LIVE news

Gautam Adani says our investment is a reflection of the group's long-term conviction in India's growth story. 