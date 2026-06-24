Adani AGM LIVE: Operation Sindoor, rights issue, Adani Power, capex, future roadmap - Top highlights, announcements from Gautam Adani speech

Adani Group AGM 2026 LIVE updates, news, latest announcements: On Wednesday, 24th June 2026, at the Annual General Meeting 2026, Chairman Gautam Adani shared the Group’s progress, key milestones and achievements in the past one year. In his address, he shared his perspective on the opportunities ahead and the values that continue to shape Adani Group’s vision for its next phase of growth. You can track all the LIVE updates from Adani Group AGM 2026 here:-
Check big highlights, key announcements from Gautam Adani speech at Adani AGM 2026. Important points listed here.
“Years that define conviction and resilience.” - says Gautam Adani at AGM 2026. Focus on infrastructure expansion, energy security, and long-term nation-building. Here the key takeaways.
Gautam Adani highlights strong operational and financial performance at AGM 2026. From cement expansion to aerospace ambitions, Adani Group is scaling across sectors.
At Adani Group AGM 2026, Gautam Adani outlined organisational transformation at AGM 2026. Focussing on simplifying structure, strengthening contractor partnerships, and prioritising workforce dignity, says the Chairman.
Gautam Adani highlighted ESG and social impact focus at AGM 2026 - Adani Foundation now reaches 10 million people across India, says the Chairman.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at Adani AGM 2026: Adani Power is undertaking a capital expenditure programme of more than Rs 2 lakh crore and aims to expand its generation capacity to 45 gigawatts over the next five years.
Gautam Adani says Adani Group is strengthening logistics and infra scale. From ports to data centres, Adani is scaling fast. 500 million tonnes handled, 1 billion target ahead.
Gautam Adani in AGM 2026 highlights strong operational and financial performance at AGM 2026 - From cement expansion to aerospace ambitions, Adani Group is scaling across sectors.
Record Rs 1.5 lakh crore capex highlights scale, with focus on integrating physical assets with AI-led capabilities - says Gautam Adani at Adani AGM 2026
Gautam Adani outlines dual growth engines at AGM 2026, Infrastructure and Intelligence.
Gautam Adani has a message for shareholders. Track live updates, key announcements, growth plans, capex guidance, debt outlook and major takeaways
Gautam Adani highlights aggressive expansion across power, hydro, nuclear, and gas underscores long-term energy strategy.
Gautam Adani highlights strong execution across businesses at AGM 2026.
Gautam Adani is making multiple announcements at AGM 2026 address
Integrated assets powering next-gen growth, says Gautam Adani in Adani Group 2026 AGM address
Our drones supported our armed forces in 'Operation Sindoor' when it mattered the most - says Gautam Adani
Rights issue was a credibility test for Adani Group - says Gautam Adani citing largest ever rights issue executed
We advanced as an integrated infra platform - says Gautam Adani
Adani Power aiming largest ever capex in India - says Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani says our investment is a reflection of the group's long-term conviction in India's growth story.