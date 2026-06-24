Adani AGM LIVE: Operation Sindoor, rights issue, Adani Power, capex, future roadmap - Top highlights, announcements from Gautam Adani speech

Business Today Desk | Updated Jun 24, 2026 11:39 AM IST

Adani Group AGM 2026 LIVE updates, news, latest announcements: On Wednesday, 24th June 2026, at the Annual General Meeting 2026, Chairman Gautam Adani shared the Group’s progress, key milestones and achievements in the past one year. In his address, he shared his perspective on the opportunities ahead and the values that continue to shape Adani Group’s vision for its next phase of growth. You can track all the LIVE updates from Adani Group AGM 2026 here:-