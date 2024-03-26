Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.81% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Mar 2024, 3:43:18 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,305.00, up 1.81%
26 Mar 2024, 3:31:13 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,305.00, up 1.65%. The day's high was ₹1,314.00 and low was ₹1,281.00, and the total traded volume stood at 3,610,213.
26 Mar 2024, 3:17:08 PM IST
26 Mar 2024, 3:13:06 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,436.24, Nifty at 22,004.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 395.70 points to 72,436.24 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 92.70 to 22,004.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
26 Mar 2024, 2:48:56 PM IST
26 Mar 2024, 2:30:45 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.59%; m-cap at 2.81 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
26 Mar 2024, 2:16:41 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,356.55 and 52-week low of ₹571.55. At last count, the stock was up 1.51% at ₹1,311.00.
26 Mar 2024, 1:46:30 PM IST
2,305,772 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,305,772 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 1:34:21 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
26 Mar 2024, 1:16:14 PM IST
26 Mar 2024, 1:02:09 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,356.55 and 52-week low of ₹571.55.
26 Mar 2024, 12:48:02 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
26 Mar 2024, 12:31:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
26 Mar 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹40.85, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.36 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.68 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Mar 2024, 11:47:39 AM IST
26 Mar 2024, 11:31:32 AM IST
1,812,099 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,812,099 shares changing hands so far today.
26 Mar 2024, 11:15:27 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,559.46, Nifty at 22,029.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 272.48 points to 72,559.46 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 66.95 to 22,029.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 11:01:21 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
26 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,279,648.
26 Mar 2024, 10:19:06 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.