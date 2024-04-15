Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.13% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,315.55, down 2.13%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,316.50, down 2.25%. The day's high was ₹1,335.00 and low was ₹1,308.60, and the total traded volume stood at 3,372,184.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share price chart today
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.67%; m-cap at 2.86 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹651.05. At last count, the stock was down 1.54% at ₹1,321.75.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
2,408,050 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,408,050 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:31:54 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹651.05. At last count, the stock was down 1.60% at ₹1,319.60.
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Summary
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 40.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.96 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
Here's how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
2,059,023 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 2,059,023 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,865,990.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.