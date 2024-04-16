Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.79% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,307.75, down 0.79%
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,307.75, down 0.78%. The day's high was ₹1,322.00 and low was ₹1,294.40, and the total traded volume stood at 2,696,241.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 2:35:45 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.82%; m-cap at 2.82 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹651.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.95% at ₹1,305.45.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
1,735,562 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,735,562 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:32:55 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 39.29 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.83 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 918,971.
16 Apr 2024, 10:22:18 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.